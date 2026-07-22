CBN data showed the naira closed at N1,375.31 per dollar in the official NAFEX market on Tuesday, July 21

The naira also gained ground against the pound sterling and euro in the official market during the same session

Bureau de Change operators told Legit.ng the naira moved in the opposite direction in the parallel market

The naira recorded gains against the US dollar in Nigeria's official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Figures from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) put the closing rate at N1,375.31 per dollar, a N4.80 improvement from Monday's close of N1,380.11, which translates to a 0.35% appreciation.

Fresh CBN data showed improved demand and higher FX inflows Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The local currency also gained ground against the British pound, settling at N1,841.13 per pound compared with N1,857.35 the previous day, a N16.22 improvement.

Against the euro, the naira rose by N8.17, closing at N1,567.78 per euro, up from N1,575.95 in the prior session.

At the GTBank FX counter, the naira gained N1 against the dollar, closing at N1,388 compared with N1,389 on Monday.

FX Turnover and External Reserves Rise

Beyond the exchange rate movement, the CBN reported that interbank foreign exchange turnover climbed by more than 21%, reaching $322.64 million on Tuesday from $266.23 million the previous day.

The number of interbank deals also jumped to 110 transactions, up from 66, suggesting stronger activity from banks handling international payments for corporate clients.

Nigeria's gross external reserves edged higher to $52.024 billion from $51.942 billion, supported by continued foreign exchange inflows including proceeds from crude oil sales.

The CBN kept its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) unchanged at 26.5%, as it looks to consolidate recent declines in inflation while guarding against global economic pressures.

Naira Weakens Against Dollar at Black Market

The picture was different in the parallel market.

Bureau de Change operators who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed the naira lost ground against the dollar, pound, and euro.

One trader said:

"We bought the dollar at N1,417/$1 and sold it at N1,427/$1. The British pound traded at N1,875/£1 for buying and N1,895/£1 for selling, while the euro was bought at N1,577/€1 and sold at N1,597/€1."

The CBN's latest figures showed the naira gained value Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Snapshot of naira rates in the official market

Based on CBN-published exchange rates, here is the naira's performance against major foreign currencies in the official market:

CFA Franc: N2.4019

Chinese Yuan (Renminbi): N203.2525

Danish Krone: N209.9483

Euro: N1,569.7769

Japanese Yen: N8.4478

Saudi Riyal: N366.3581

South African Rand: N83.4952

SDR: N1,868.5764

Swiss Franc: N1,694.9819

Pound Sterling: N1,841.1252

US Dollar: N1,375.3083

WAUA: N1,874.3206

UAE Dirham: N374.4679

CBN governor Cardoso says Nigeria's diaspora remittances to hit $1bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Yemi Cardoso has projected that diaspora remittances will reach $1 billion every month before the end of 2026.

The apex bank pursues reforms aimed at deepening foreign exchange inflows and reducing the economy's dependence on oil revenue.

Monthly inflows from Nigerians living abroad currently surpass $600 million, according to Cardoso.

Source: Legit.ng