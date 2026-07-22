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60-Year-Old Man Dies After Hotel Check-In With 20-Year-Old Woman, Police Disclose Items Found
Nigeria

60-Year-Old Man Dies After Hotel Check-In With 20-Year-Old Woman, Police Disclose Items Found

by  Ololade Olatimehin
2 min read
  • Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man at a hotel in Dutse, Jigawa state
  • Investigators recovered personal items from the hotel room as they examine the circumstances surrounding the incident
  • The woman who was with the deceased has assisted police inquiries as authorities continue their probe

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The Jigawa State Police Command has opened an investigation into the sudden death of a 60-year-old man at a hotel in Dutse, the state capital.

According to the police, the man had checked into the hotel with a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday, July 22, before he developed breathing difficulties shortly after ordering a meal.

Hotel room linked to the investigation into the sudden death of a 60-year-old man in Jigawa State.
A 60-year-old man died in a Jigawa hotel, while police revealed items found during their investigation. Photo: NPF
Source: Facebook

Police spokesperson SP Lawan Shiisu Adam said officers from the Yalwawa Police Division responded to a distress call and took the man to General Hospital, Dutse, where doctors later confirmed him dead.

What Police found at the scene

During an initial search of the room, detectives recovered food items, drinks, a suspected sexual enhancement substance and other personal belongings.

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The police said the items had been kept for forensic examination as part of efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The police immediately secured the scene and carried out a preliminary investigation,” the statement said according to Daily Trust.
Police are investigating how a 60-year-old man died in a hotel after he reportedly developed breathing problems.
A hotel visit ended in tragedy as police examine the sudden death of a 60-year-old man in Jigawa.
Source: Original

Woman cooperates with investigators

The 20-year-old woman who was with the deceased at the hotel is assisting the police with information about what happened before his death. The police have not announced her as a suspect or said she was involved in the incident.

The command said the man’s remains were released to his family for burial after medical certification and necessary procedures were completed.

The Commissioner of Police urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information, saying the investigation would be carried out professionally and impartially.

Police investigate woman’s death in Calabar church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman identified as Blessing Ayebe was found dead inside a toilet at the Presbyterian Church, Ikot Ansa Parish, in Calabar, Cross River state.

Ayebe reportedly failed to return home after attending a church service before her body was discovered the following day. Police said her remains were taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for an autopsy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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