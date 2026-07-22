A viral video showed streamer Davrel seated in a chair reserved for Davido while the Afrobeats star stood nearby at Israel DMW's father's burial

Members of Davido's fanbase, 30BG, led a wave of online backlash accusing Davrel of disrespect and lacking basic street sense

Davrel subsequently shared a video responding to the criticism and addressing those who felt offended by his behaviour

Nigerian streamer Davrel has apologised after finding himself at the centre of an online controversy involving Afrobeats superstar Davido.

The drama began after a video from the burial ceremony of Israel DMW’s father surfaced online.

In the clip, Davrel was seen sitting on a chair reportedly reserved for Davido, with one leg placed on the seat.

Davrel apologises after finding himself at the centre of an online controversy involving Afrobeats superstar Davido. Photos: Davrel/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido was standing nearby for a few moments before someone approached Davrel and asked him to vacate the chair.

The streamer appeared reluctant to move, but Davido eventually took the seat.

The footage quickly became a talking point among fans, with some members of the 30BG fanbase accusing Davrel of lacking respect and “street OT”.

‘Please have mercy’ - Davrel

Following the criticism, Davrel released an emotional video apologising to Nigerians and anyone offended by his actions.

“Please forgive me. Please, please, please. Have mercy. I swear I am sorry,” he pleaded.

The streamer repeatedly described himself as foolish and promised not to repeat the alleged mistake.

“Yes, I am an idiot. Please, I will not be an idiot again. I swear I am sorry,” he added.

Reacting to the apology, Davido wrote :

"Good job son .. move better n be smarter the world is watching u now love u "

Watch an Instagram video of Davrel apologising to fans here:

Reactions trail Davrel's apology to Davido

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bashoofficial stated:

"I think this is great, I gues he doesn't really know how popular he is yet, but with what happened yesterday, he will now get the memo. MAN IS NOW VERY POPULAR, much more popular than you ever think. So move smart life OBO said, the world I'd watching you"

@hyper_chase noted:

"Wat if this thing was even planned with obo just to trend!# Cos why will he just sit like dat wen davido is wanting to sit on that chair ?"

Davido reacts to Davrel's apology on Instagram. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

VDM sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng