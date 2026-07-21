Premier League referee Anthony Taylor announced his retirement at age 47 after a 16-year career in top-flight English football

Taylor's final assignment came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he officiated before stepping away from the game

The retirement marks the end of one of the most recognised refereeing careers in Premier League history

Veteran English referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from professional officiating at the age of 47, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that included 16 seasons in the Premier League.

Taylor made the announcement shortly after completing his final international assignment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he was among the tournament's selected match officials.

Referee Anthony Taylor during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium Texas. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Taylor reflects on refereeing career

Widely regarded as one of England's most respected referees, Taylor officiated hundreds of Premier League matches and regularly took charge of high-profile fixtures in UEFA competitions.

His retirement follows the path of several elite officials who have chosen to end their careers after serving at a major international tournament. Explaining his decision, Taylor said via Daily Mail:

“Officiating at elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant.

“So the time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marked the final chapter of Taylor's officiating journey on the global stage.

His departure leaves English football without one of its most experienced referees, with the Premier League and UEFA competitions expected to rely on a new generation of officials to fill the void left by his retirement.

Important matches Taylor officiated

The Englishman's last match as a referee was eventual World Cup champions Spain's last-16 1-0 win over Portugal on July 6.

Taylor's career as an official saw him involved in 831 matches which spanned over two decades, per Sky Sports.

Referee Anthony Taylor speaks with Moises Caicedo of Chelsea and Mikel Merino of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

He officiated the 2024 Champions League final as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund, the FA Cup final in 2017 and 2020, the 2015 League Cup final and the 2018 Championship play-off final.

As well as this summer's World Cup, he officiated the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as the 2020 and 2024 European Championships.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from Chelsea fans following the retirement of Anthony Taylor. Read them below:

@real_oppymings said:

"Anthony Taylor, we really appreciate your good calls in games, good referee decisions, he really did well Chelsea fans can testify to this 😂."

@MusindoKudzayi added:

"Streets will not forget, prime Taylor had Mourinho in the car park ready to throw jabs."

Lexetier takes bold action after Egypt match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the dramatic World Cup match between Egypt and Argentina, where controversial refereeing decisions stirred significant debate among fans.

Amidst the uproar, FIFA referee Francois Letexier's decision to deactivate his Instagram account in the wake of criticism reveals the intense scrutiny officials face in high-stakes matches.

Source: Legit.ng