Migwe Obinna Nicholas, a 300-level UNILAG Theatre Arts student, said he was on the verge of dropping out before he applied for the NELFUND student loan

Nicholas, who performs under the name BMX Royce, said he left his sister's home after her husband pressured him to abandon school and join his business

The undergraduate revealed he currently sleeps in his local church and shared what the NELFUND application process involves for struggling students

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - A 300-level University of Lagos student who lives in his local church because he has no personal accommodation has said the Federal Government's student loan scheme (NELFUND) is the reason he is still in school.

Migwe Obinna Nicholas said he is the first person in his family to reach university, describing himself as coming from a poor background in Ebonyi State.

UNILAG student finds refuge in church while studying. Photo credit: BMX Royce

Source: Instagram

The Theatre Arts and Film Studies student, who performs music under the stage name BMX Royce, shared his story in an interview with former Big Brother Naija housemate DeeOne, posted on Instagram on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Nicholas said he moved to Lagos at the age of eight to live with his elder sister, who supported him through his early years of schooling.

Why he left his sister's home

When he secured admission to UNILAG, his sister's husband gave him an ultimatum: leave school and join the family's accessories business. Nicholas refused and left the house.

"He always wanted me to go into his line of business, which was selling accessories, but that's not what I wanted. I wanted to go to school and become a music artist."

With no other accommodation, he moved into his local church, where he continues to stay while attending classes.

How NELFUND stopped him from dropping out

Nicholas said the sharp rise in tuition fees pushed him to the edge. He had been considering quitting school entirely when he came across the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

"I was thinking about dropping out, but I had to take that loan because I didn't want to stop. If the loan didn't come, only God would have helped me."

Under the scheme, he applied for both tuition support and the monthly upkeep stipend of ₦20,000.

According to Nicolas, NELFUND has since paid his school fees for more than one session, but the stipend payments have been irregular.

He said three months of upkeep were paid before the allowance stopped, and only one payment has come through in the current session.

"I'm not complaining about the stipend. As long as they pay my school fees and I'm able to register my courses, that's fine."

NELFUND beneficiary advice to other students

Nicholas described the application process as simple and encouraged students in genuine financial difficulty to take advantage of it.

"Just go to their site, register with your email and school credentials. They'll verify it, and you get paid."

He was, however, careful to caution against misuse of the scheme. Students whose families can comfortably fund their education, he said, should not apply.

He added that beneficiaries have two years after completing their National Youth Service Corps programme to begin repayment, a timeline he said he is confident he can meet.

"I'm the last born, and I want to keep that legacy going," Nicholas said, referring to his goal of becoming the family's first university graduate.

NELFUND speaks on alleged suspension of allowances

NELFUND categorically denied reports claiming the federal government stopped student upkeep allowance payments

Officials identified a fraudulent newspaper cover, created with AI, that was used to spread misinformation among students

The agency confirmed its dedication to the efficient disbursement of loans and upkeep support through verified channels.

Top 10 states with highest NELFUND applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NELFUND provides interest-free loans to support Nigerian students in tertiary education.

The top ten states applying for NELFUND student loans include Kano, Borno, and eight others.

Nigerians have raised concerns over the lack of applications from students from the South-South and South-East states.

Source: Legit.ng