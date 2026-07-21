The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published official guidelines outlining how victims of abuse can qualify for a Green Card

The guidelines cover abused spouses, children, and parents of US citizens or lawful permanent residents under different eligibility categories

Victims connected to Cuban and Haitian immigration pathways also have dedicated routes under the new guidelines

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published official guidelines detailing how victims of abuse can become eligible for a Green Card, which grants the holder the right to live and work permanently in the United States.

According to USCIS, the steps required to apply for a Permanent Resident Card vary depending on an individual's circumstances.

US lists 4 categories of people who can apply for Green Card as abuse victims. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

For abuse victims specifically, the agency has outlined four distinct eligibility routes.

US Green Card for VAWA Self-Petitioners

The first and broadest pathway falls under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Under this category, an individual may qualify as a self-petitioner if they are the abused spouse of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident, an unmarried child under the age of 21 who has suffered abuse at the hands of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident parent, or the abused parent of a US citizen.

VAWA self-petitioners are not required to rely on their abuser to file on their behalf, which is a critical protection built into the process.

US Green Card for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status

The second route applies specifically to children. A minor who has been abused, abandoned, or neglected by a parent and who has already obtained Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status may use that classification as a basis to apply for a Green Card.

US Green Card for Cuban and Haitian Adjustment Pathways

Two additional categories address abuse victims within specific immigrant communities. Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, the abused spouse or child of a Cuban native or citizen who has experienced battery or extreme cruelty may be eligible to apply.

A similar provision exists under the Haitian Refugee Immigrant Fairness Act (HRIFA), which covers the abused spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who obtained their Green Card through the HRIFA programme.

USCIS notes that each pathway carries its own set of requirements and documentation, and applicants are encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria on the agency's official website before filing.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng