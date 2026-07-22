Governor Abdullahi Sule has argued that Nigeria's Constitution does not require religious balancing on presidential election tickets

He expressed hope that a Christian-Christian presidential ticket will one day win a national election

The Nasarawa governor explained why he has consistently chosen a Christian deputy despite his constitutional interpretation

Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has said Nigeria's 1999 Constitution does not require a president and vice president to come from different religions.

The law, he said, focuses on federal character rather than religious balancing.

Governor Sule cites the Constitution while speaking on Christian-Christian presidential tickets. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, July 21, Sule said Sections 14(3) and 15 of the Constitution deal with inclusiveness, equitable representation and ethnicity:

"There is no place where it talks about religion."

His comments came after Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 election, criticised issues relating to representation. Sule dismissed the criticism as a normal position for an opposition politician.

'Christian-Christian ticket will also win' - Sule

The governor pointed to the late MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe's Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993 and President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima's Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 as examples of successful elections.

Sule says Nigeria's Constitution does not require religious balancing on presidential tickets. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He then said he hopes Nigerians will one day elect a Christian-Christian presidential ticket.

"I pray that one day Nigeria will have a Christian-Christian ticket, and it will win."

According to Sule, religion should not determine whether a presidential ticket can succeed.

He also explained why he has always chosen Emmanuel Akabe, a Christian, as his deputy governor in Nasarawa.

Sule said the decision was based on competence and the political realities of the state, not because the Constitution requires religious balancing.

He noted that states such as Enugu and Bayelsa already have Christian-Christian governor and deputy governor tickets because of their unique demographics.

Uba Sani predicts northern votes for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani expressed confidence that northern voters would support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election despite opposition claims.

The governor rejected suggestions that the North would vote based on religion, ethnicity, or tribe. He also dismissed the opposition's argument that the election would be a contest between the APC and ordinary Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng