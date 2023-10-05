Who are Rhett and Link's wives? Meet Christy and Jessie

Rhett and Link are American comedians, YouTubers and musicians. The duo is famous for their YouTube series Good Mythical Morning. Besides their careers, little is known about their personal lives, especially their love lives. Who are Rhett and Link's wives?

Link Neal, Chrissy Neal, Rhett James McLaughlin, and Jessie McLaughlin attend the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards on December 04, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Rhett and Link met in first grade on 4 September 1984. Their YouTube channels include the Ear Biscuits, Mythical Kitchen, and Rhett and Link's Buddy System. They are successful in their careers, and many wonder if it is the same for their romantic relationships. Are Rhett and Link married?

Who are Rhett and Link?

Rhett James McLaughlin was born on 11 October 1977 in Macon, Georgia, USA. Charles Lincoln "Link" Neal III was born on 1 June 1978 in Durham, North Carolina, USA.

The duo attended Buies Creek Elementary School, which is where they met. After high school, they went to North Carolina State University. Rhett and Link were roommates and graduated with a degree in engineering.

The two friends worked as engineers before embarking on comedy. They own a production company called Mythical Entertainment and Mythical Store, selling different merchandise.

Who are Rhett and Link's wives?

Rhett McLaughlin is married to Jessica Lane McLaughlin, and Link Neal is married to Christy Neal. Learn more about them below:

Jessica Lane McLaughlin

Jessica McLaughlin posing for a photo leaning on a kitchen table (L).Jessica sitting (R). Photo: @jessielaneinteriors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jessica McLaughlin is Rhett McLaughlin's wife. The two got married in June 2001. Jessica shared their 22nd wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Jessie McLaughlin was born in Southern California and grew up in North Carolina. She is an American national of Caucasian ethnicity.

Jessica attended the University of North Carolina and graduated with a degree in Music and Communication. She chose to work as an interior designer after university.

Mrs McLaughlin is the founder and CEO of Jessie Lane Interiors. Jessie and her husband remodelled their home in Los Angeles. Besides interior design, she is an author and a social media influencer.

Rhett's wife, Jessie, is active on social media. She has over 51k followers and over 77k on Instagram as of writing. She promotes her design work and motivates followers through her writing.

Christy Neal

Link Neal and Christy Neal attend the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Link Neal's wife is Christy White. She was born on 13 May in America and is of white ethnicity. She is a homemaker who loves entertaining friends. Christy went to Meredith College, an all-girls school.

Christy married the American YouTuber in June 2000 in Kinston, North Carolina. Although her Instagram account is private, her husband shares her photos on his Instagram page. In June 2021, the comedian shared their 21st wedding anniversary on Instagram. Christy resides in Los Angeles with her husband, kids and a family dog named Jade.

Who are Rhett and Link's kids?

Rhett, his wife, and children (Locke and Shepherd ) smiling holding socks (L). Link, his wife, and kids (Lilian, Lando, and Charles) (R). Photo: @rhettmc, @linkneal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rhett and Jessica have two boys named Locke McLaughlin and Shepherd McLaughlin. Locke was born in February 2004, while Shepherd was born in 2009. The two boys have a febrile seizure condition. Link and Christy have three children: Lilian Grace, Lando James, and Charles Lincoln.

FAQs

Who are Rhett and Link? The duo are renowned comedians, YouTubers, and musicians from the United States. Are Rhett and Link a couple? They are not a couple. They are childhood friends who work together. Is Rhett married? Yes, the comedian is married. He has been married since 29 March 2001. Who is Rhett McLaughlin's wife? The YouTuber's wife is Jessica Lane McLaughlin, an American author, influencer, and interior designer. Is Link married? Yes, he is married. The American comedian has been married since 2000. Who is Link Neal's wife? Christy White is Link Neal's wife. She is a mother and a wife. How many kids does Rhett from GMM have? The YouTuber has two boys. They are Locke McLaughlin and Shepherd McLaughlin.

Who are Rhett and Link's wives? Rhett is married to Jessica Lane McLaughlin, and Link is married to Christy White. Rhett and Link are American comedians, YouTubers, and musicians. Besides their careers, they are family men.

Legit.ng published an article about Devon Mostert. Devon Mostert is a Pilates trainer, Entrepreneur and former soccer player from the United States. She is known as the wife of Raheem Mostert. Get to know more about Raheem Mostert's wife.

Devon Mostert is a renowned former soccer player who became famous after marrying Raheem Mostert. Raheem is a talented NFL player. Devon has been married to Raheem for six years and is a mum of three.

Source: Legit.ng