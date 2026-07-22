Rapper Falz addressed widespread assumptions about his political allegiances during a televised interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

The Bahd Guy explained why he has deliberately held back from publicly endorsing any Nigerian politician, including during the 2023 general elections

Falz also called on Nigerian youths to turn out in greater numbers for the 2027 general elections, warning that a larger voter turnout would make rigging harder

Rapper and actor Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has set the record straight on one of the most persistent assumptions about his public persona, that he threw his weight behind Labour Party's Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television's Prime Time programme on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Falz made clear that he has never publicly endorsed any politician or political party, not in 2023 and not at any point in his career.

Nigerian rapper and actor Falz shares his position on political endorsements and the 2027 general election. Photo: falzthebahdguy/peterobi

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-nominated rapper explained that his reluctance to back any candidate is deliberate, not an act of indifference.

He pointed to what he described as a recycling of the same political figures across election cycles as a key reason for his caution.

Falz said:

"Just a point of correction: I've never, in 2023 or at any point, openly supported any politician or political party," he said. "I've only actively encouraged people to go out to vote and let their intentions be known. What I clamour for is a free and fair democratic process."

"We've been going in cycles, and it just seems like almost the same crop of people we keep on reshuffling," he said. "And at the end of the day, it's tough to even sit anywhere and vouch for a Nigerian politician in 2026."

Falz added that he remains open to changing his position if the right candidate emerges.

"If I see someone that I feel 100% is the one, maybe I would. But as it stands, I'm just trying to be cautious."

Falz reflects on political neutrality and explains why he has avoided publicly backing politicians. Photo: falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Falz's message ahead of 2027 elections

Beyond clarifying his political stance, Falz used the platform to urge Nigerians, particularly young people, to participate more actively in the 2027 general elections.

He argued that a significantly higher voter turnout would serve as the most effective safeguard against electoral manipulation.

"A lot more people need to come out. And like I said earlier on, if there is an overwhelming majority, it would be incredibly difficult for them to cheat that," he said.

Falz has long been one of Nigeria's most outspoken celebrity voices on governance and civic responsibility, frequently using his music and public appearances to challenge political leadership and push citizens towards active participation in democracy.

Watch Falz speak on his political stance in the video below:

Falz criticises First Lady Remi Tinubu's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper Falz reacted strongly to First Lady Remi Tinubu’s comment that the government is under too much pressure and youths should help.

He argued that elected leaders willingly accepted the responsibilities of governance and should not complain, while also criticising the government’s spending on luxury items amid widespread insecurity.

Falz further described President Bola Tinubu’s “E Mi L’okan” campaign slogan as absurd, insisting that anyone who campaigned with such confidence should not later lament the burden of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng