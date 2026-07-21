Antigua and Barbuda has confirmed which African countries enjoy visa-free entry to the Caribbean nation in 2026

Citizens from 24 African countries can travel to Antigua and Barbuda without obtaining a visa before arrival

The Caribbean island nation has also extended the same visa-free privilege to several countries across Europe and other regions

Antigua and Barbuda, the twin-island independent nation situated in the eastern Caribbean, has officially published the list of African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa in 2026.

Nationals from 24 African countries are currently eligible to visit Antigua and Barbuda visa-free and remain there for a specified number of days, according to the country's published entry requirements.

African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into Antigua and Barbuda in 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Gallup /Photo 12

Source: Getty Images

Antigua and Barbuda free-visa policy

The full list of qualifying African nations covers a broad spread of the continent, spanning southern, eastern, western, and northern Africa.

The countries are:

Botswana Burundi Cape Verde Comoros Djibouti Egypt Gambia Guinea-Bissau Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Reunion Seychelles South Africa Swaziland Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Citizens holding valid passports from any of these nations are permitted to enter Antigua and Barbuda without securing a visa in advance, making it a relatively accessible destination for African travellers seeking a Caribbean experience.

Who else qualifies for visa-free entry

Beyond Africa, Antigua and Barbuda has extended the same visa-free arrangement to a wide range of countries across Europe and other parts of the world. The complete list, including all non-African eligible nations, is available through the country's official immigration or foreign affairs portal.

Antigua and Barbuda is a popular destination known for its 365 beaches, warm climate, and status as a hub for sailing and tourism in the Caribbean. The country gained independence in 1981 and is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

For African travellers whose countries do not appear on the visa-free list, a visa application through the appropriate channel will be required before travel.

Tonga: African country eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Tonga released its 2026 visa policy, revealing that Seychelles is the only African country whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that Seychellois citizens can stay in Tonga for up to 30 days without a visa, while citizens of all other African countries must obtain a visitor visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng