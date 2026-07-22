The Ebonyi State Executive Council, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, approved two executive bills targeting housing costs and infrastructure theft

One bill proposes capping house agency fees at two per cent of total rental value to protect residents from arbitrary charges

Both bills have been sent to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for debate and possible passage into law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - The Ebonyi State Executive Council (EXCO) has forwarded two executive bills to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly after approving measures to limit what house agents can charge tenants and to bring the scrap metal trade under legal control.

The decision was taken after the Council met under the chairmanship of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

As reported by Channels Television, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, July 22, in Abakaliki.

Cracking down on housing costs in Ebonyi

The first bill seeks to govern the relationship between landlords and tenants in the state, with particular focus on Abakaliki, where housing costs have become a growing concern for residents.

Under the proposed legislation, no house agent — whether registered or operating informally — would be permitted to collect a fee above two per cent of the total rental value of a property.

Omebeh said the bill is designed to enforce accountability among agents, stop them from charging whatever they please, and reduce the financial pressure that high rents and excessive agency fees place on ordinary residents.

Targeting scrap metal trade to protect infrastructure

The second bill, titled "A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Sale of Metal and Electrical Scraps in Ebonyi State and Other Related Matters," targets a sector the state government links directly to the vandalism of public infrastructure.

If the assembly passes it into law, the bill would impose legal requirements on anyone involved in acquiring, selling, possessing, transporting, or disposing of metal and electrical scrap within the state.

The government said the measure is also meant to address environmental degradation and improve public safety across Ebonyi.

Both bills now sit with the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, where legislators will debate and decide whether to enact them into law.

Lagos unveils new tenancy bill to regulate rent hikes

Recall that the Lagos State government introduced a tenancy bill to tackle rent hikes and fraudulent agency practices.

Proposed law mandates registration for estate agents to curb real estate fraud.

New measures aim to expedite the resolution of landlord-tenant disputes in Lagos.

Lagos state to enforce 10% fees for agents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that after Enugu state, another state government has finally taken action on the indiscriminate fees charged by real estate agents.

The Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu-led Lagos State government stressed that it will no longer tolerate real estate agents charging more than what the law states.

The government has also unveiled plans to accelerate the implementation of a monthly and quarterly rent payment system.

Source: Legit.ng