Hospitals across Argentina reportedly banned the name 'Lamine' for newborns following Spain's World Cup final victory

The ban came after Lamine Yamal played a key role in Spain's defeat of Argentina at the tournament

Yamal is one of the youngest players to win the World Cup and Euros for La Roja under manager Luis de la Fuente

Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal has continued to cement his place among football's brightest stars after inspiring La Roja to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old, who won the UEFA Euro 2024 title with Spain before helping Barcelona secure multiple domestic honours, enjoyed another remarkable tournament.

He was one of Spain's standout performers, contributing key goals and assists on the way to the final.

Lionel Messi congratulates Lamine Yamal after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's influence was evident once again as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to end La Albiceleste's hopes of retaining the trophy.

Why Argentina is reacting to Yamal's name

The heartbreaking defeat has reportedly sparked an unusual reaction in Argentina.

According to Magharibi, hospitals in the South American country have allegedly refused to register newborns with the name "Lamine", a move widely interpreted as reflecting the frustration felt by many supporters after Spain's triumph.

Yamal's performances throughout the tournament earned widespread praise, with the teenage sensation emerging as one of the biggest stars of the World Cup.

His dazzling displays and decisive contributions helped Spain reclaim football's biggest prize, while Argentina fell short in their attempt to win back-to-back World Cup titles under Lionel Scaloni.

Although the reported restriction has attracted significant attention on social media, there has been no official confirmation from Argentine authorities regarding such a nationwide policy.

Yamal consoles Lionel Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that after the final whistle, Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made his way across the pitch to find Messi among the heartbroken Argentina players.

The 19-year-old, who only recently celebrated his birthday, embraced Messi and received his congratulations for winning a first World Cup title.

Source: Legit.ng