Not one couple from Love Island USA Season 2 survived — where they all are now

Not a single couple from Love Island USA Season 2 is still together today. While they all broke up within months of leaving the villa, many of the cast members have gone on to build highly successful careers in modelling, influencing, acting, and music.

Justine Ndiba (L) Caleb Corprew (C) and Cely Vazquez (R). Photo: Rachpoot, Robert Voets, Kim Nunneley (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Every single couple from Love Island USA Season 2 broke up within months of leaving the villa.

Season 2 broke up within months of leaving the villa. Many cast members used their reality TV fame to build careers in modelling, fitness, influencing, and entertainment.

and Justine Ndiba became the breakout star, winning Love Island Games and building a major modelling career.

became the breakout star, and building a major modelling career. Some of the cast members became TV staples, moving on to shows like The Challenge, Perfect Match, and House of Villains.

Love Island USA Season 2 couples: Where they all are now

Love Island USA Season 2 brought plenty of drama, romance, and strong connections in the villa, but none of the finalist couples managed to make it work in the real world. Here’s a look at what happened to each couple after the cameras stopped rolling.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew on 29 October 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

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Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew made history as the first Black couple to win the Love Island franchise. They left the villa together in September 2020 and tried to make their long-distance relationship work, but it did not last. In January 2021, just three months after the finale, they announced that they had broken up.

The breakup became more controversial when fans claimed that Caleb had been involved with another woman before, during, and shortly after his time on the show. Per People magazine, Justine announced the split in a statement that read:

This is extremely difficult for me to express, but out of respect for those of you who supported me and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together. I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing, as this has all been very hard for me.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew in Love Island Season 2. Photo: Robert Voets

Source: Getty Images

After the split, Justine built a strong reality TV career and appeared on shows like The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: World Championship, and Perfect Match. She also won Love Island Games with Jack Fowler.

Justine is also a popular influencer and model. She has worked with brands such as Savage X Fenty, FabFitFun, and ShoeDazzle. The reality also co-hosts the podcast As You Should with her friend Cely Vazquez.

Caleb stepped away from reality TV after facing heavy public backlash. He moved into the tech industry and co-founded TXI AI, a company that focuses on AI tools for marketing and ad copy. He also works as a digital creator, sharing content about lifestyle, travel, and fitness. Caleb partners with brands like Samsung.

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez. Photo: Adam Torgerson

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Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks were the runner-up couple on Love Island USA Season 2. Although they stayed together and left the villa as a couple, they broke up a few months later in January 2021 after ongoing issues and public drama. Per Entertainment Tonight, Cely announced the breakup on Twitter, writing:

Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together. While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time.

Since then, both have pursued separate paths. Cely has focused on her music career, releasing pop tracks and growing her social media following by sharing her mental health and sober lifestyle. She is also the official Social Ambassador for Love Island USA.

Johnny stayed in reality TV, appearing on shows like MTV's The Challenge: Ride or Dies, All Star Shore, and Love Island Games. He also works as an actor and fitness model. Johnny is a signed fitness athlete and model for the popular activewear brand YoungLA and jewellery brand Jaxxon.

Moira Tuman and Calvin Cobb

Calvin Cobb on Love Island Season 2 (L). Moira Tumas in Charleston, South Carolina (R). Photo: Robert Voets, Jeff Gentner (modified by author)

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Moira Tuman and Calvin Cobb were the third-place finishers of Love Island USA Season 2. Their relationship had ups and downs, especially during the Casa Amor twist, but they stayed together and made it to the finale. However, their relationship ended just two months later. In November 2020, Moira officially announced that they had parted ways.

She confirmed to People that they broke up because real life, busy schedules, and distance made it hard to continue. She said:

We just got too busy, our schedules didn't match up, and the distance between us didn't help either. It was neither of our faults; life just got in the way. I was sad about it, of course, because I thought we might be able to make something happen, but we just had to make a realistic decision and move forward. We decided it would only be fair to ourselves to call it quits and go our separate ways.

After the villa, Moira Tumas moved away from reality TV and focused on modelling and content creation. Represented by commercial agencies, she frequently walks the runway at major events like Miami Swim Week and shoots for national fashion campaigns. She also shares beauty, fitness, and lifestyle content on Instagram and TikTok.

Calvin Cobb also moved into modelling after the show. He signed with professional modelling agencies and has modelled for national brands, clothing lines, and indie publications like Native Magazine. Calvin later moved to California to explore acting and independent film projects. He also shares outdoor lifestyle content online, often showing his “cowboy” style.

Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez

Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez on Love Island Season 2. Photo: Robert Voets

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Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez ended up as a couple in the finale of Love Island USA Season 2, finishing in fourth place. However, their relationship didn’t last after the show, and they split almost immediately after the cameras stopped rolling in late 2020.

Opening up about their breakup on an Instagram Live, Carrington said they were never officially a couple and only stayed in contact for a short time. According to Grazia Daily UK, he said:

We were talking, right? We weren't boyfriend and girlfriend. And that's fine, we knew each other for two and a half weeks out of the show. We gave it an honest effort, and it didn't work.

Laurel Goldman on 23 January 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

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After Love Island USA, Laurel Goldman moved into fashion, beauty, and social media. She has modelled for brands like Edikted and Amazon Fashion and regularly shares lifestyle posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Carrington Rodriguez remained in reality TV, appearing on shows like Love Island Games and later joining Love Island: All Stars in 2026. He also works as a fitness model and influencer.

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott on Love Island: More to Love. Photo: Robert Voets

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Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott had the longest relationship from season 2, even though they did not make it to the finale together. They first coupled up on Day 1 and had an emotional and up-and-down time in the villa. They were both eventually dumped from the show at different times.

The two officially got back together in the real world and dated for roughly six months. However, in March 2021, they released a joint statement announcing their split. They explained that living in different cities over 2,000 miles apart made a long-distance relationship too difficult while they were both in the early stages of their careers.

We are both young and in the early stages of our careers, and sadly, those careers are keeping us in two different places. One of us is in Pittsburgh, and the other is in Tucson, and neither one of us will be able to move anytime in the near future.

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott on Love Island Season 2. Photo: Robert Voets

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, Mackenzie returned to the villa as a bombshell in Love Island USA Season 4, becoming the first American islander to come back for another season. She now lives in Arizona, where she hosts her own sports and lifestyle podcast called Out of His League. Mackenzie also works as a full-time content creator sharing fashion, beauty, and sports posts.

Connor Trott stepped away from reality TV after his breakup with Mackenzie to focus on his career and fitness. He works in the corporate world using his background in data and finance.

Trott is also a fitness influencer and online coach, sharing running, training, and healthy eating content, including marathon preparation and workout routines.

Are any of the couples from Love Island USA Season 2 still together?

None of the couples is still together; they broke up within months of leaving the villa.

Are Cely and Johnny from Love Island Season 2 still together?

Despite finishing as runners-up, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks officially announced their breakup in January 2021.

Are Calvin and Moira still together?

Third-place finishers Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas split in November 2020, just two months after the finale aired.

Who won Love Island US Season 2?

The season was won by Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, making them the first Black couple to win a franchise title. They also broke up, splitting in January 2021.

Season 2 of Love Island USA is remembered less for lasting romances and more for the friendship between Justine and Cely, who supported each other after their breakups. While no couple survived, nearly all contestants transitioned into careers in entertainment, modelling, and social media influencing.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the Love Island UK Season 2 cast and where they are now, revealing the trajectories of their post-villa lives since the show aired in 2016.

Among the noteworthy tales is the tragic story of Sophie Gradon, whose struggle with mental health led to her untimely passing, reminding us of the profound emotional impact reality television can have on its participants.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng