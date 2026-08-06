Spain's government published official guidance outlining the different categories of residency available to foreign nationals who want to live in the country

Temporary residency covers stays of more than 90 days and less than five years, with renewals possible if the required conditions are met

Foreign citizens seeking long-term residency must have lived continuously in Spain for five years before becoming eligible to apply

The Spanish government has published detailed official guidance on the conditions under which foreign nationals can live, study, and work in Spain, laying out the legal framework that governs entry and residency in the country.

The information, shared via Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlines three main categories covering residency, studying, and working, and spells out what applicants must have in place before arriving.

Spain says foreigners must complete five years of residency before applying for long-term status. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Temporary and long-term residency in Spain

Any foreign national who wishes to reside in Spain must first obtain prior authorisation before applying for an entry visa. Spain recognises two forms of residency: temporary and long-term.

Temporary residency applies to stays lasting more than 90 days and fewer than five years. These authorisations can be renewed periodically if the applicant continues to meet the required conditions. Foreigners seeking temporary residency without a work permit must demonstrate that they have sufficient financial means to support themselves and any accompanying family members.

Long-term residency, by contrast, grants indefinite permission to live and work in Spain under the same conditions that apply to Spanish citizens. To qualify, a foreign national must have maintained continuous temporary residency in Spain for at least five years. Previous periods of residency spent in other European Union member states as a holder of an EU Blue Card also count toward this threshold.

Requirements for studying and researching in Spain

Foreign students who plan to study, conduct research, complete unpaid internships, or take part in volunteer or exchange programmes must obtain the appropriate visa before arriving. A letter of admission from the relevant school or university is among the key documents required.

When the authorised period of stay exceeds six months, students must apply for a foreign student card at an Immigration Office or Police Station within one month of arriving in the country.

Work permit and residence guidelines for foreign employees in Spain

For those seeking employment, the rules are equally structured. Foreign workers must be at least 16 years old for most forms of employment, and at least 18 to work on a self-employed basis. Their employer is responsible for applying for the work and residency authorisation on their behalf, after which the employee can apply for a visa. On arrival, all foreign workers must register under the appropriate Social Security scheme and apply for a foreigner's identity card.

3 requirements for working in Spain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Spanish government published the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before taking up any paid work in Spain.

One of the key requirements involves an employer-led process, meaning the worker cannot initiate a major part of the application independently.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng