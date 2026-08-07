Abiola Kehinde Abdullah, a science student from The Heritage Foundation School in Ibadan, sat the 2026 WASSCE examinations

His brother shared his full WAEC result on X after the exam board released scores, and the post quickly gained traction online

The result slip showed a string of impressive grades across nine subjects, drawing widespread attention from Nigerian social media users

Abiola Kehinde Abdullah, a science student at The Heritage Foundation School off New Ife Road in Ibadan, has become a talking point on Nigerian social media after his 2026 WASSCE results were shared online and caught the attention of thousands.

His brother, who goes by the handle @BtcRahman46542 on X, posted a screenshot of the full result slip.

Young boy's WAEC result goes viral online. Photo credit: @Bob Thomas/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man Proudly Shows Off Brother's WAEC 2026 Result

This happened shortly after the West African Examinations Council released scores for school candidates. The grades quickly sparked reactions across the platform.

The result slip showed Abiola sitting nine subjects under the WASSCE for School Candidates 2026.

He earned A1 grades in Civic Education, Chemistry, and Livestock Farming, three of the strongest performances on the slip.

His remaining subjects came in at B2 in Agriculture and B3 across English Language, General Mathematics, Biology, and Physics. Economics was the only subject where his grade dipped slightly, returning a C4.

For a science student, the combination of an A1 in Chemistry alongside solid B3 passes in Physics, Biology, and Mathematics represents a competitive performance that positions him well for university entrance.

The Heritage Foundation School, Ibadan

The result places The Heritage Foundation School off New Ife Road, Ibadan, in a positive light, with Abiola's grades reflecting well on both the student and the institution.

With nine subjects completed and no failure recorded across the board, the result is the kind that tends to travel fast on Nigerian social media, where WAEC outcomes remain a subject of intense public interest every year.

See the post below:

Science student displays his WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Source: Legit.ng