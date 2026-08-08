Afriwood Studios revealed the first official live-action costume for Shutter-Bird, a Nigerian superhero created by the studio

The unveiling marks Shutter-Bird's transition from comic books into live entertainment, including school and community appearances

Afriwood Studios creator Urenna Amadi said the launch is the beginning of a movement to build original African superheroes for global audiences

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Afriwood Studios has revealed the first live-action costume for Shutter-Bird, a Nigerian superhero the studio is now moving beyond comics and into live entertainment.

The unveiling, announced by the Lagos-based studio, gives the public its first official look at how the character will appear outside the pages of a comic book.

Nigerian superhero character Shutter-Bird has taken a step toward live action Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

Afriwood Studios said the design preserves the core visual elements tied to Shutter-Bird's identity but may be adjusted as the character grows across future productions.

Urenna Amadi, the creator of Shutter-Bird and chief executive of Afriwood Studios, described the moment as a significant milestone.

Amadi said:

"This is more than a costume it is the beginning of a movement to create original African superheroes that inspire courage, hope, truth and creativity for audiences around the world."

Shutter-Bird's Next Steps

The character is built around themes of courage, truth, hope, focus and resilience, and is designed to connect with children and families through stories rooted in African experience.

Afriwood Studios said Shutter-Bird will begin appearing at schools, community events, family programmes and promotional activities as part of the franchise's rollout.

The studio has broader ambitions for the character beyond costumed appearances, Vanguard reports.

Plans include expanding the Shutter-Bird universe through comics, music, animation, live experiences and film, positioning the character as a long-term African intellectual property with appeal in both Nigerian and international markets.

Nigerian superhero character Shutter-Bird is expanding beyond comics Photo: Dragos Condrea

Source: Getty Images

Afriwood Studios and African IP

Afriwood Studios produces films, comics, animation, music and superhero content, with a focus on building original African stories for a global audience.

The Shutter-Bird franchise represents the studio's most prominent effort to develop a homegrown superhero brand that can compete on the world stage.

The live-action costume unveiling is the first step in what the studio has framed as a wider cultural project, one aimed at giving African children characters that reflect their own heritage and values.

DStv removes 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv had discontinued 12 channels spanning sports, news, religious programming and children’s content.

The affected channels were removed from the pay-TV platform at different times, leaving subscribers unable to access their programmes. DStv had not indicated whether any of the channels would be restored.

The changes were implemented in phases between January and August, with PSB Kids on Channel 313 becoming the latest station to leave the platform.

The platform's high-quality service, reliability, and ability to watch live events in real-time are major selling points.

Source: Legit.ng