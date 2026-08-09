Annie Idibia follows 2Baba again on Instagram, his reaction gets people talking

Annie Idibia followed estranged husband 2Baba back on Instagram after months of unfollowing him, with fans quickly noticing the move

The development came as videos of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's dramatic moment in Abuja circulated widely online

A check of 2Baba's Instagram page revealed he also followed Annie back, sparking a wave of reactions from followers

Something appears to be shifting between Annie Idibia and her estranged husband, 2Baba, after eagle-eyed fans spotted a significant social media move that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Annie, the actress and wife of veteran Nigerian music star 2Baba, quietly followed him back on Instagram after a prolonged period of unfollowing him.

Annie Idibia sparks reactions as she follows 2Baba back on Instagram amid Natasha Osawaru clash. Credit: @annieidibia, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The development did not go unnoticed, especially as it coincided with the widespread circulation of videos showing 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru in a dramatic encounter in Abuja.

2Baba Follows Annie Back

Fans who visited 2Baba's Instagram profile made an equally telling discovery: the music icon had also followed Annie back.

The mutual re-follow set off a fresh round of debate about the state of their marriage, with many wondering whether a reconciliation could be on the cards.

The timing of it all has been particularly hard to ignore. While videos of the Abuja incident involving Natasha Osawaru continued to generate attention online, Annie's social media gesture added another layer to an already complicated public narrative surrounding the couple.

See the screenshots of 2Baba following Annie:

Fans React to Annie and 2Baba's Instagram Move

The mutual follow drew a flood of commentary from social media users, with opinions ranging from amusement to heartfelt support.

@_footwears_and_more wrote:

"Is something wrong with Annie sha? Tufiakwa"

@jemmy_elias commented:

"Before you know it Annie go carry belle 🤧🤧"

@oluchibenedictstella said:

"This two will be buried close to each other after 120 years"

@abalisperet reacted:

"Annie should pls not fall my hand ooo… He must continue with Natasha. Nonsense and ingredient 😂"

@beautyfragranceby_dinma wrote:

"Na who dey marry person husband I dey blame sha"

@uklizzy9 commented:

"Na this type dem dey use belle reconcile 🤦‍♀️"

@obiagelisteve wrote:

"ANN should go back to her husband. Don't mind what people will say, ann. Something problem makes a relationship stronger and refine. It's building the strength 💪 of that relationship. As long as everybody has accepted the part that they played"

Annie Idibia’s latest Instagram move involving 2Baba raises eyebrows, he reacts. .Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng