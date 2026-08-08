Anyanwu Chidubem Kenneth, a Nigerian secondary school student, shared his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook after WAEC released its latest results

The student, who posted under the name Zirk Zee, scored B2 in Chemistry and Physics but received F9 in Igbo among his nine subjects

His question about whether the result qualifies him to study medicine drew reactions from Nigerians online

A Nigerian secondary school student has sparked conversation on Facebook after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result.

He was asking whether it was good enough to get him into a medicine and surgery programme.

A boy who wants to be doctor posts 2026 WAEC result and asks if he can get admission. Photo: Zirk Zee

Source: Facebook

The student, Anyanwu Chidubem Kenneth, who posts on Facebook as Zirk Zee, shared a screenshot of his result slip from Ndieze Secondary School Umuagara Izhia alongside a simple but pointed question:

"I fit study medicine with this my result?"

Medicine hopeful's 2026 WAEC result

The result, from the WASSCE for School Candidates 2026, showed the following grades across nine subjects:

Civic Education: B2 - English Language: B3 - General Mathematics: B3 - Biology: B3 - Agriculture: B3 - Chemistry: B2 - Physics: B2 - Livestock Farming: A1 - Igbo: F9

The science subjects most relevant to a medicine application — Chemistry, Physics, and Biology — all returned credit-level grades, with Chemistry and Physics both coming in at B2. His strongest performance was in Livestock Farming, where he earned an A1.

The one blemish on the result was an F9 in Igbo, which drew immediate attention in the comments.

See Chidubem's original Facebook post and the reactions it generated:

Nigerians react to science student's result

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Ugochi Bethel said:

"You try my dear"

Excellent Owiriwa said:

"𝑌𝑒𝑠 𝑛𝑎 𝑎𝑏𝑖 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑤𝑜𝑛 𝑔𝑜 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑖𝑔𝑏𝑜"

Chinemerem Kelvin Chinwike said:

"Capital yes, but how about your jamb?"

Iam-Õphîçìål George said:

"You try oo bro congratulation"

The reactions captured the mood of many Nigerian students at this time of year, when WAEC results land, and the pressure of JAMB scores and course requirements immediately follows.

For students chasing competitive courses like medicine, a strong WAEC result is only the first hurdle, with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score and post-UTME screening still standing between them and an offer.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng