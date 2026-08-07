Ecuador will observe a nationwide public holiday on Monday, August 10, 2026, marking one of the country's most significant national celebrations

Government offices, schools, banks, and many businesses across Ecuador are expected to close on the Independence Day holiday

The day honours events from 1809 when residents of Quito declared autonomy from Spanish colonial rule in what is known as the First Cry of Independence

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuador will shut down much of its public and commercial life on Monday, August 10, 2026, as the country marks Independence Day, one of the most historically significant dates on its national calendar.

Legit.ng reports that the holiday will be observed across the South American nation, with government offices, schools, banks, and many businesses closing for the day as Ecuadorians commemorate the anniversary of what historians call the First Cry of Independence.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa speaks to the media in May 2026 in Washington, USA. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Source: AFP

What happened on August 10, 1809?

The date traces back to August 10, 1809, when residents of Quito formed a local governing junta and declared autonomy from Spanish colonial rule. Spanish authorities moved swiftly to suppress the uprising, but the act of defiance left a permanent mark on the country's political memory. It is widely regarded as the moment that set Ecuador's independence movement in motion, earning the occasion its popular name, the "Primer Grito de Independencia."

Ecuador's full separation from Spain came later, following the Battle of Pichincha on May 24, 1822, when independence forces commanded by Antonio José de Sucre defeated the Spanish military and secured the country's liberation. While May 24 marks the decisive military victory, August 10 holds the distinction of being the symbolic starting point of that broader struggle.

How do Ecuadorians mark the day?

Across the country, and especially in Quito where the 1809 uprising began, the holiday is marked with military parades, flag-raising ceremonies, civic gatherings, cultural performances, and events in schools and public spaces. Traditional music and dance feature prominently, alongside tributes to the individuals who launched the independence movement more than two centuries ago.

In 1809, a group of 'criollo' citizens in Quito launched a rebellion against Spanish colonial rule, leading to the establishment of a new local government.

Watch the video below, shared on X, about the event in Ecuador:

Beyond the parades and festivities, Independence Day is also a time for Ecuadorians to reflect on their democratic values, national identity, and cultural heritage.

The occasion celebrates not only the country's historic struggle for freedom but also the unity and traditions that continue to shape Ecuador today.

Check out the UK in Ecuador's post on its official X account confirming the public holiday below:

Read more on public holidays

Ecuador's World Cup match win earns holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Daniel Noboa declared a nationwide public holiday after Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The declaration came shortly after Ecuador secured a historic victory over the four-time world champions at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, advancing beyond the group stage for only the second time in the country’s history.

In a post on X, Noboa praised the players and coaching crew for overcoming criticism to deliver the result.

Source: Legit.ng