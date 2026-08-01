The UK government outlined three specific categories of visa applicants who will be turned away under its current immigration rules

Foreign criminals and individuals with a history of violence are among those the UK said pose a direct risk to the country

The UK Home Secretary released a statement explaining the government's position on granting entry to foreign nationals with criminal records

The United Kingdom has outlined three categories of people whose visa applications will not be approved in 2026, citing national security and public safety concerns in a detailed explanation published on the government's official website.

The UK government made clear that entering the country is a privilege subject to strict conditions, and that applications failing to meet those conditions will be refused.

UK lists 3 categories of people that may not get visas in 2026, warns foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/WPA Pool/Geography Photos/Travelpix Ltd

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People the UK will deny visas to

1. Foreign criminals

The UK stated that individuals who have a criminal record in another country will not have their visa applications approved. The government's position is that such individuals represent a potential threat to people living in Britain.

2. Anyone who has received a suspended sentence of 12 months

The UK also indicated that any person who has received a suspended sentence of 12 months could be denied entry, regardless of the nature of the underlying offence that led to that sentence.

3. Foreigners with a history of violence

The UK further noted that any foreigner found to have a history of violence may have their visa application rejected. The government emphasised that entry into the country is not a right afforded to all foreign nationals.

Home Secretary's statement on UK immigration

The UK Home Secretary released a formal statement addressing the government's stance on visa issuance for individuals with criminal or violent backgrounds.

"Coming to the UK from overseas is a privilege, not a right. Any foreign national with a history of crime and violence is not welcome. If you pose a risk to our country, you will be refused entry or removed," the statement read.

The government noted that these decisions follow established procedures in the UK's immigration rules and are aimed at protecting residents from individuals who may pose a risk to public safety.

UK explains how to avoid visa delays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) released official guidance on the photo requirements for UK visa and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) applications.

The agency listed four key rules applicants must follow and warned that submitting the wrong photo could delay the processing of their application.

Source: Legit.ng