Who Leonardo Dicaprio's parents are and how they shaped his early life
To my parents, thank you for listening to an overly ambitious, slightly annoying 13-year-old kid who wanted to go on auditions every day after school. I would not be standing here without you.
These are the words described Leonardo DiCaprio's parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken, at the 2016 SAG Awards. The two have played a defining role in shaping his childhood and eventual rise in Hollywood. Despite his parents separating when he was young, the Oscar-winning actor was raised in Los Angeles, with both parents remaining actively involved in his life.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Leonardo DiCaprio's parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken, separated when the actor was young, but remained close, renting houses adjacent to each other.
- Leonardo's mother is of German descent, while his father has Italian and German roots.
- George worked as a writer in the comic book and publishing industry, while Irmelin worked as a legal secretary.
- Leonardo DiCaprio is an only child, but has a stepbrother, Adam Farrar, from his father's marriage to Peggy Ann Farrar.
Profile summary
Real name
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
Gender
Male
Date of birth
11 November 1974
Age
51 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
Hollywood, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexual orientation
Straight
Height in feet
6'
Height in centimetres
183
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Irmelin Indenbirken
Father
George DiCaprio
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Vittoria Ceretti
Profession
Actor, film producer
Net worth
$300 million
YouTube
X (Twitter)
Who are Leonardo DiCaprio's parents?
Leonardo DiCaprio's parents are George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken. The former couple met while attending City College in New York before moving to Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the 1970s.
George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken separated when Leonardo was young. However, they prioritised his upbringing, and although they were poor, he never felt it. Speaking to Interview Magazine in 1994, young Leonardo recalled:
But my parents, who were split up, were so good at keeping my environment strong and keeping everything around me not focused on the fact that we were poor. They got me culture. They took me to museums. They showed art to me. They read to me.
Leonardo's parents lived close by, and the unique arrangement ensured he constantly felt their presence. The American actor told Interview Magazine:
My mother drove two hours a day to take me to University Elementary School. My father picked me up.
George DiCaprio
George is an American writer of Italian and German descent. He worked as an underground comic book writer and distributor, exposing Leonardo to a world of art.
George was instrumental in guiding his son's career choices, often encouraging him to take on challenging, artistic roles rather than just commercial blockbusters. Leonardo shared how his father influenced his career with Den of Geek:
My father is the ultimate source of wisdom for me. I still regularly read scripts with him and ask him for his thoughts because he's got such a unique perspective.
Additionally, George DiCaprio has appeared alongside Leonardo at important career milestones. He attended the 2020 Oscars Nominee Luncheon. In 2021, George got a role in Licorise Pizza, playing a waterbed salesperson.
After his divorce from Irmelin Indenbirken, George married Peggy Ann Farrar in 1995. Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmum is an Amritdhari Sikh and is frequently seen wearing a traditional turban.
Peggy has a son, Adam Farrar, from a previous marriage, who is Leonardo's stepbrother. He is an actor and was the first in the family to find success as a child actor. Adam appeared in commercials and shows like Galactica 1980. According to SCMP, the two became estranged in later years as Adam struggled with legal issues and addiction.
Irmelin Indenbirken
Irmelin Indenbirken was born in Germany in a bomb shelter during World War II. According to a Vanity Fair article published in 1994, Leonardo told of her mother's early years. He stated that his mother contracted serious illnesses after she was admitted to a German hospital as a toddler:
All these refugees from the war and all the soldiers came into the hospital. She ended up contracting five or six major illnesses and stayed for two and a half to three years.
Irmelin Indenbirken immigrated to the United States in the 1950s. She worked as a legal secretary after relocating to Los Angeles with her then-husband, George DiCaprio.
Leonardo DiCaprio's mother is often seen by Leonardo's side on the red carpet, a testament to their tight bond. When the actor received his first Oscar win in 2016, Irmelin was by his side. Irmelin Indenbirken has been dating David Ward. The two were set up on a blind date by Leonardo 11 years ago, according to the Daily Mail.
FAQs
- Are Leonardo DiCaprio's parents still together? They separated when Leonardo was young.
- Does Leonardo DiCaprio have a good relationship with his parents? The actor is very close to both his parents.
- Is Leonardo DiCaprio's mother German? Irmelin Indenbirken is German. She was born in a German bomb shelter during World War II.
- Who are Leonardo DiCaprio's siblings? Leonardo has one sibling, a stepbrother.
- Who is Leonardo's brother? Adam Farrar, an American actor, is Leonardo's half-brother.
- Does Leonardo DiCaprio have any nieces or nephews? He has a niece named Normandie Farrar, who is Adam's daughter.
Leonardo DiCaprio's parents played a pivotal role in transforming him into one of the most respected actors in cinematic history. Through George's artistic guidance and Irmelin's tireless sacrifices, they laid the foundation for his success. Despite their early separation, their commitment to co-parenting made him grounded in a difficult industry.
Legit.ng published an article about Blake Lively's parents and siblings. Blake Lively's parents are Ernie Lively and Elaine Lively. The American actress has shared how much her parents helped her get started in her acting career by introducing her to Hollywood at a young age.
Blake Lively's parents have always supported her career and been her biggest cheerleaders. She grew up with four siblings: Lori, Jason, Robyn, and Eric. Learn more about Blake Lively's parents and siblings in the article.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.