USCIS has clarified valid marriage requirements for US immigration benefits for Nigerians and others wishing to emigrate

Polygamous and proxy marriages face scrutiny under US immigration law, with stiff penalties

Applicants must prove genuine relationships to avoid immigration pitfalls and visa denials

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Marriage to a United States citizen does not automatically guarantee eligibility for a green card or other immigration benefits, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified.

Under US immigration law, the agency evaluates whether a marriage is legally valid before approving immigration petitions.

Donald Trump-led government lists 5 marriages not eligible for immigration. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

While a valid marriage certificate is often the starting point, USCIS says some relationships will not be recognised for immigration purposes, even if they are considered lawful in the country or jurisdiction where the marriage took place.

The clarification is part of USCIS guidance aimed at ensuring that only legally recognised and bona fide marriages qualify for immigration benefits, according to a report by Vanguard.

Below are five categories of marriages that may not be accepted for US immigration purposes.

1. Polygamous marriages are not recognised

USCIS does not recognise polygamous marriages for immigration purposes.

A marriage involving more than two spouses will generally be ineligible for immigration benefits, regardless of whether such unions are legally permitted in the country where they were celebrated.

Applicants in polygamous relationships cannot rely on those marriages to obtain a US visa, green card or other family-based immigration benefits.

2. Marriages that conflict with public policy

Even when a marriage is legally valid where it was performed, USCIS may refuse to recognise it if it violates the strong public policy of the US state where the couple resides.

This means that possessing a marriage certificate alone does not automatically guarantee immigration approval.

Immigration officers may assess whether the marriage complies with applicable legal and public policy standards before granting any benefit.

3. Civil unions and domestic partnerships

USCIS distinguishes between legal marriages and other forms of recognised relationships, such as civil unions and domestic partnerships.

If these relationships are not legally classified as marriages in the jurisdiction where they were established, they generally do not qualify for US immigration benefits.

Applicants seeking family-based immigration must typically demonstrate that they are in a legally recognised marriage rather than another form of partnership.

4. Unconsummated proxy marriages

A proxy marriage occurs when one or both spouses are absent from the wedding ceremony and are represented by another person.

US immigration authorities generally do not recognise proxy marriages unless the couple has subsequently consummated the marriage.

Couples applying based on a proxy marriage may therefore be required to provide evidence that the marriage was consummated after the ceremony.

5. Sham marriages to obtain immigration benefits

USCIS also warns that marriages entered into solely to evade US immigration laws are not recognised.

A marriage must be genuine, legally valid and based on a real marital relationship rather than an attempt to secure immigration status.

Authorities conduct investigations where fraud is suspected, and individuals found to have entered into sham marriages may face visa denial, removal proceedings, long-term immigration bans and possible criminal penalties.

US announces new immigration law, lists five marriages not eligible for immigration. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What intending immigrants should know

For anyone planning to immigrate through marriage, USCIS stresses that legal validity alone is not always enough. The agency considers both the legal status of the marriage and whether the relationship is genuine before approving immigration benefits.

Applicants are encouraged to ensure their marriage meets US immigration requirements and to provide complete and truthful documentation during the application process to avoid delays, denials or potential legal consequences.

8 categories of people eligible for a US Green Card

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined eight distinct categories under which individuals may be eligible to apply for a Green Card, giving millions of foreign nationals a clearer picture of their pathway to permanent residency.

Prospective applicants must fall under at least one of the recognised categories before filing.

The categories cover a wide range of personal circumstances, from family relationships to professional qualifications and humanitarian protections, according to the US immigration website.

Source: Legit.ng