Tanzania's immigration authority outlined steps applicants can follow to monitor the progress of their visa applications online

Applicants need their Application Identification Number to log into the visa portal and track updates

Tanzania's visa portal also allows applicants to download their Visa Grant Notice once their application is processed

Tanzania has released guidance on how visa applicants can track the progress of their applications online in 2026, pointing users to the country's official visa portal as the primary tool for checking updates.

According to the Tanzanian authorities, applicants who have completed and submitted their visa forms can monitor their application by logging into the visa portal using their Application Identification Number, which is assigned at the time of submission.

Tanzania visa portal empowers applicants to track application status online with their Application Identification Number. Photo credit: Ericky Boniphace / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to Track Your Tanzania Visa Application

According to the government, beyond checking the portal manually, applicants may also receive progress updates directly to the email address they provided when filling out their online application form.

Tanzania's immigration guidance noted that this channel serves as an additional way for applicants to stay informed without needing to log in repeatedly.

The portal does more than display status updates. Once a visa decision has been made, applicants can use the same platform to download their Visa Grant Notice, making it a single point of access for the entire post-submission process.

The steps to track a visa application are as follows:

1. Visit the Tanzania visa application portal

2. Log in using your Application Identification Number

3. Check the status displayed on your applicant dashboard

4. Monitor your registered email address for any official notifications

5. Download your Visa Grant Notice through the portal once your application is approved

Applicants are advised to ensure the email address entered during the application process is correct and regularly monitored, as official communications, including status updates, will be sent to that address throughout the review period.

Tanzania immigration guidance highlights how applicants monitor progress and download their Visa Grant Notice seamlessly. Photo credit: DenBelitsky/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

24 countries excluded from visa on arrival in Tanzania

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania has officially identified 24 countries whose nationals are not eligible to obtain a visa on arrival at its borders, requiring them to secure authorisation in advance or obtain special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration before travel.

The restriction is outlined in guidelines published on the Tanzania Immigration portal, which sets out the country's entry requirements for foreign nationals in 2026. According to the official guidance, nationals from the following countries cannot obtain a visa on arrival in Tanzania.

Nationals from the listed countries who intend to visit Tanzania are required to apply for and obtain a visa before arrival. Those who have received special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration may also present that authorisation at the point of entry.

Source: Legit.ng