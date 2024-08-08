Antony Starr’s relationship history: who has the "The Boys" star dated?

Antony Starr is a prominent New Zealand actor. He is widely recognised for portraying Homelander in The Boys. The actor has been active in the entertainment industry since the early 1990s and has garnered a significant fan base due to his versatile acting skills. What does Antony Starr's relationship history look like?

Antony Starr attends the Cinemax "Banshee" Panel (L). The actor attends the HBO after-party at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards (R). Photo: FilmMagic, Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Antony Starr was born on 25 October 1975 in Wellington, New Zealand. The actor’s performance in the 2012 Australian film Wish You Were Here won him the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. While his professional achievements are widely known, the same can't be said about his love life. Even so, Antony Starr’s relationship history features some big names in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Antony Starr Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 1975 Age 48 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Wellington, New Zealand Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sandra Vergara Children 2 College Rangitoto College Profession Actor Instagram @toni.starr X (Twitter) @antonystarr

Who is Antony Starr?

The actor is 48 years old as of August 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He is a New Zealander of European descent. The Hollywood actor attended Rangitoto College and graduated in 1993. The Boys star is multilingual and can speak English, Indonesian, Norwegian, and Spanish.

Antony Starr’s relationship history

Explore Antony Starr's dating history, which has been the subject of rumours involving five women over the years.

1. Sandra Vergara

Sandra Vergara (L) and Antony Starr (R) attend the Venice Family Clinic's Inaugural HEART (Health + Art) Gala at 3Labs on 11 May 2024 in Culver City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours between Antony Starr and Sandra Vergara, Sofia Vergara’s adopted sister, first emerged around 2015. Sandra Vergara is an actress, model, and television presenter from Colombia. She has appeared in several films and television series, including Fright Night and CSI: Miami.

Antony Starr and Sandra Vergara were often seen together at various events, which sparked speculation about their relationship status. However, neither confirmed the dating allegations as they kept it under wraps.

In May 2024, Sandra Vergara and Antony Starr announced that they were an item. Vergara has recently been sharing photos together with the actor on her Instagram account, implying their close relationship.

2. Trieste Kelly Dunn

Trieste Kelly Dunn attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on 23 February 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Trieste Kelly Dunn is an American actress. She is known for her roles as Molly McConnell in the Fox legal drama series Canterbury’s Law, Kammy in the 2005 independent action-drama film Little Chicago, and Valerie Boone in the science fiction series Fringe.

The dating rumours between Antony Starr and Trieste Kelly Dunn began when they worked together on the show Banshee, which aired from 2013 to 2016. Their close working relationship and frequent appearances together made fans believe they had a thing. Despite their on-screen chemistry, there is no verified information about them dating in real life.

3. Erin Moriarty

Anthony Starr and Erin Moriarty speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Antony Starr was rumoured to be dating his co-star from The Boys, Erin Moriarty. Erin Moriarty is an American actress best known for her roles in films like The Boys, Captain Fantastic, Blood Father, and The Kings of Summer.

The dating rumours between Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty began in 2017 when they were spotted together frequently. Like Antony's previous relationships, their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie led fans to speculate about a romantic involvement. Furthermore, the two have also often appeared in each other's social media posts. However, neither has confirmed these rumours publicly.

4. Ivana Milicevic

Antony Starr and actress Ivana Milicevic attend the 'Banshee' event during SCAD aTVfest 2016 Day 3 at the Four Seasons Atlanta Hotel. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Ivana Milicevic is a Croatian-American actress and model. She is known for her roles in Casino Royale, Banshee, and Gotham. Rumours of a relationship between Antony Starr and Ivana Milicevic emerged in 2015.

The dating speculations were mainly driven by their on-screen chemistry in Banshee and their friendship off-screen. However, neither of the two has confirmed the dating allegations. Ivana Milicevic is currently married to the Irish sportsperson Paddy Hogan. They welcomed a son in 2018.

5. Lucy McLay

Antony Starr and Lucy McLay arrive at the Air New Zealand Screen Awards at Sky City Theatre on 24 August 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Bradley Ambrose

Source: Getty Images

Lucy McLay is a costume designer and has worked on several projects in the film and television industry. She has designed costumes for popular and high-grossing movies such as The Meg, King Kong, Ghost in the Shell, Adrift, and What We Do in The Shadow.

Lucy McLay and Antony Starr have been linked together for over a decade. Antony Starr’s girlfriend, Lucy, met The Boys star in a restaurant in 2008. The same year, they attended a red-carpet appearance at the Qantas New Zealand Television Awards. Unlike the other relationships, this one is more substantiated, as they have been seen together at various events and share a private yet close relationship.

Unlike the other rumours, their relationship has been more substantiated, with reports of a long-term relationship. Antony Starr has two children, a son and a daughter, with his long-term girlfriend, Lucy Mclay. However, there is no information suggesting that they are together now.

FAQs

Is Antony Starr married? The Boys actor has never tied the knot. Who is Antony Starr? He is a renowned actor from New Zealand. What is Antony Starr’s nationality? The Hollywood actor is a New Zealander. How old is Antony Starr? As of August 2024, the actor is 48 years old. He was born on 25 October 1975. Does Antony Starr have a wife? As of 2024, there are no confirmed reports about him having a wife. However, he is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sandra Vergara. Who is Antony Starr’s wife? The Boys star is not publicly known to be married. How tall is Antony Starr? He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Antony Starr’s relationship history features high-profile women in the entertainment industry. Some women he has been rumoured to be with include Sandra Vergara, Erin Moriarty, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Ivana Milicevic, and Lucy McLay. However, most of these rumours remain unconfirmed by the parties involved.

Legit.ng recently published Brittany Renner's dating history. She is an American social media personality, fitness model, and actress who enjoys a massive social media following and is best known for starring in the TV series Basketball Wives and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Brittany Renner has been romantically linked with several high-profile personalities in the sports and entertainment industries. Read on to explore Brittany Renner’s relationship history

Source: Legit.ng