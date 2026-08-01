The FCCPC is strengthening efforts to stop unfair business practices in Lagos, focusing on price tagging, product labelling, returns and refunds

FCCPC boss Tunji Bello said clear pricing and reliable product information are essential for building consumer trust and promoting fair competition

The agency urged businesses to comply with consumer protection laws, stressing that transparency benefits both consumers and responsible businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has intensified its push against unfair trading practices, warning businesses to comply with rules on price displays, product information, returns and refunds.

The regulatory body renewed its call during a stakeholders’ engagement held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Ikeja, Lagos, urging businesses to improve transparency and uphold consumers’ rights.

FCCPC moves against unfair practices in markets, supermarkets, shopping malls and online platforms

Source: UGC

FCCPC demands clear prices, proper product information

Speaking at the engagement, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Tunji Bello, stressed that consumer trust is essential to the growth of Lagos’ huge commercial market, Premium Times reported.

Bello, who was represented by the commission’s South-West Coordinator, Olubumi Otti, noted that millions of transactions take place daily across traditional markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, neighbourhood shops and online platforms.

He said these activities contribute significantly to economic growth and employment, but their sustainability depends largely on trust between buyers and sellers.

According to him, consumers should be able to know the actual price of a product before making a purchase and should be able to depend on the information provided about goods and services.

He added that businesses must also respect consumers’ legal rights to refunds, replacements or repairs whenever applicable.

“Consumers must be confident that the price they see is the price they will pay,” Bello said, stressing that transparent practices can boost customer loyalty, encourage spending and promote healthy competition.

The FCCPC boss said the engagement was designed to address three major areas of concern: price tagging, minimum product labelling requirements, and businesses’ obligations regarding returns and refunds.

Regulators seek compliance through dialogue

Bello explained that the meeting was not simply intended to remind businesses about existing laws but also to help them understand how compliance can benefit their operations and relationships with customers.

He said the FCCPC favours engagement and education as a means of improving compliance, arguing that businesses are more likely to follow regulations when they clearly understand what is expected of them.

“We expect businesses to deal with us honestly and transparently,” he said.

Despite the push for voluntary compliance, Bello acknowledged that the commission continues to receive complaints about practices that could easily be avoided.

On price displays, he described clear and visible pricing as one of the most basic requirements for a fair marketplace.

FCCPC moves against unfair practices in markets, supermarkets, shopping malls and online platforms

Source: UGC

He said customers should not be forced to reach the checkout point before discovering how much a product costs. He also warned against situations where sellers charge different customers different prices for the same item based on assumptions about their ability to pay.

The regulator maintained that stronger adherence to consumer protection rules would not only protect buyers but also create a more transparent and competitive business environment in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng