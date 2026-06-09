Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly three years together

Sources claim the former couple took time to carefully consider their future before making a final decision

The breakup comes as Grande embarks on a major tour and prepares for a new album release

Global pop star Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly three years together, bringing an end to one of Hollywood's most talked-about relationships.

According to the BBC, the couple quietly ended their romance several months ago after taking time to reflect on their future together.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater end their relationship after nearly three years together. Photos: Ariana Grande.

Source: Instagram

Despite the separation, sources close to the pair claim there is no bad blood between them.

People magazine reported that Grande and Slater mutually agreed to end their relationship after giving the matter considerable thought.

According to the source, the decision was reached amicably, and both stars remain supportive of each other.

The source stated: "They gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways. They are still friends and very supportive of one another."

How Ariana and Ethan met

The pair first met in 2023 while filming the movie adaptation of the popular stage musical Wicked in the United Kingdom.

Grande starred as Glinda the Good Witch, while Slater played Boq Woodsman, a character who later becomes the Tin Man.

At the time, their off-screen chemistry became a major talking point among entertainment followers.

After making their relationship Instagram official in 2024, the couple frequently appeared together at promotional events for Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Their romance remained under intense public scrutiny, partly because both stars finalized divorces from their previous partners during their time together.

New chapter for Ariana Grande

The breakup comes at a significant moment in Grande's career.

Just days ago, the singer launched her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine world tour, her first major tour since 2019.

The shows arrive years after the release of the album and ahead of her upcoming project, Petal, which is scheduled for release next month.

Fans have already been buzzing about the album's lead single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, with many now wondering whether the singer's personal experiences may influence her future music.

The 32-year-old entertainer has increasingly shifted her focus toward acting in recent years.

Reactions trail Ariana Grande's breakup

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sidney_sbm stated:

"Wild claims with zero sources. Reliable outlets say amicable split months ago, mutual respect, no drama. This is just tabloid fan"

@temmietholar noted:

"Wow, this actually makes a lot of sense now. Ariana's been spiraling for years with the pills, the self-harm stuff leaking out, and all that chaos behind the scenes. Ethan probably couldn't take it anymore after almost 3 years of trying to hold it together. Good for him going back to Lilly and their kid sounds like a real wake-up call and prioritizing family over the Hollywood mess. Hope he stays strong."

Ariana met Ethan in 2023 while filming the movie adaptation of the popular stage musical Wicked in the United Kingdom. Photo: Ariana Grande.

Source: Instagram

MC Fish speaks up on breakup with Anita Joseph

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian hype man Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish, has spoken at length about the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Anita Joseph.

For years, the celebrity couple attracted attention online with their public displays of affection, playful videos, and frequent declarations of love.

However, in December 2025, Anita confirmed that their union had come to an end, to the surprise of many.

Source: Legit.ng