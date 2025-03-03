Meet Cris Collinsworth wife, the strong foundation behind his life and success

NBC commentator and former NFL player Cris Collinsworth is married to American attorney, Holly Bankemper. The Kentucky-based lawyer and her husband have dedicated themselves to supporting breast cancer research, prevention and treatment. Explore Cris Collinsworth's wife's inspiring journey—from personal challenges to cancer advocacy, and triumphs.

Cris Collinsworth poses on a red carpet. Cris and his wife, Holly Bankemper pose during an event. Photo: Robin Platzer/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Holly Bankemper is a practising attorney and a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association.

and a member of the Cincinnati Bar Association. She is a board member of the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund , a breast cancer advocacy company.

, a breast cancer advocacy company. Cris and Holly met while studying law at the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She has four adult children; Katie, Austin, Katie, and Jac Collinsworth.

Profile summary

Full name Holly Ann Bankemper Collinsworth Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1964 Age 61 years (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Fort Thomas, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Current residence Fort Thomas, Kentucky, United States Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 65 Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Spouse Anthony Cris Collinsworth Children 4 High school Highlands High School College University of Cincinnati University of Kentucky Profession Attorney Net worth $3 million

Who is Cris Collinsworth's wife?

Holly Bankemper, Cris Collinsworth's wife, is a practising Fort-Thomas-based lawyer. Born on 23 November 1964, she is 61 years old as of February 2025. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Five facts about Cris Collinsworth's wife, Holly Bankemper. Photo: Robin Platzer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Holly attended Highlands High School and received the Alumnus of the Year honour from the Alumni Association in 2019. She was an active cheerleader in high school and later in university.

She attended the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where she completed her law degree in 1988. Not only that, but she also attended the University of Kentucky, where she graduated in 1985. According to Lawyer.com, Bankemper is a general practice lawyer who has been licensed for 36 years.

She is an avid philanthropist who serves on the board of the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund. She has also been instrumental in rebuilding the Highlands Middle School and Highlands High School.

Holly and her husband, Cris, are dedicated stakeholders in the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund. The fund’s goal is to promote breast cancer awareness and education and provide breast cancer services.

How did Chris Collinsworth meet his wife?

The NBC commentator met his wife, Holly, while studying law at the University of Cincinnati College of Law. They have been married since 3 June 1989.

Meet Holly Bankemper and Cris Collinsworth's children

The former linebacker and his wife have four children: Jac, Ashley, Katie, and Austin Collinsworth. Below, you can find details about each child's personal and professional lives.

1. Katie Collinsworth

Katie Collinsworth poses with her husband, Patrick Hughes. Photo: @katie.collinsworth.5

Katie Collinsworth Hughes was born in 1990 and is 35 years old as of February 2025. She attended the University of Florida, where she completed a bachelor's degree in Public Relations.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Katie is a marketing professional who has worked at ProScan Imaging and GolfNow on the Golf Channel. She also worked as a Production Associate for the NBC Olympics in 2012.

Katie got married in May 2017 to Patrick Hughes. Since then, the couple has been blessed with four children; Hollyn Elizabeth, Beau Bennett, Sophie Banks and Juliet Kathryn Hughes.

2. Austin Collinsworth

Austin Collinsworth poses for a portrait before returning to active play with the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish team. Photo: @acollinsworth28

Cris Collinsworth's son, Austin, was born on 24 December 1991 and is 33 years old as of February 2024. He attended Highlands High School and later joined the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, where he graduated with a Finance degree in 2014.

While in high school, the footballer played in the running back, wide receiver and defensive back positions. The former Notre Dame football team captain is the current Pro Football Focus Chief Operating Officer.

3. Ashley Collinsworth

Ashley Collinsworth poses with her husband, Jared Briley. Photo: @jaredrbriley

As per her LinkedIn profile, Ashley Collinsworth Briley is the Director of Content Production at Medality, formerly MRI Online. She is a former track and field athlete at Harvard University, where she completed her studies in Psychology (B.A.).

Like her father, Ashley excelled in her athletic exploits, winning two individual championships and being the Cincinnati Enquirer first-team all-state standout as a junior and senior. She also won the Harvard Crimson track team's MVP, Most Valuable Sprinter, National Guard Best and the Brightest Track Athlete honours.

She wedded Jared Briley on 6 October 2023 in her hometown, Fort Thomas, Kentucky in the United States. The couple have one child, Collins Charlene Briley.

4. Jac Collinsworth

Cris Collinsworth poses with his wife and son, Jac during a graduation ceremony. Photo: @JacCollinsworth

Jac was born on 13 February 1995 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, United States. He is 30 years old as of February 2025 and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Like his father, Jac is a sportscaster who began his career in football as an NFL player. At the time of writing, he is an NBC play-by-play commentator who co-hosts Football Night in America and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final.

FAQs

Who is Cris Collinsworth? Anthony Cris Collinsworth is a former professional football player turned sports broadcaster. Is Cris Collinsworth still married? Cris is still married to his college sweetheart, Holly Bankemper. Who is Cris Collinsworth's wife? Holly Bankemper is a Kentucky-based attorney-at-law. What is Holly Bankemper's age? The American lawyer is 61 years old as of February 2025. How many children does Cris Collinsworth have? The former wide receiver has four children; Jac, Ashley, Katie, and Austin Collinsworth. How many grandkids does Cris Collinsworth have? Collinsworth has five grandchildren as of February 2025.

Holly Collinsworth, a seasoned general practice lawyer, is a dedicated advocate for cancer research, treatment, and prevention. She and her husband actively support breast cancer awareness and fundraising efforts. The couple has four adult children.

