A Nigerian lady has shared the messages that her seven-year-old sister sent to her boyfriend via WhatsApp

According to the lady, her younger sister had taken her phone to send messages to her boyfriend

She posted the voice notes that the little girl sent and expressed surprise at the girl’s words at such a young age

A Nigerian lady recently recounted a funny incident involving her younger sister and her boyfriend.

She had discovered a series of voice messages sent to her boyfriend without her knowledge.

7-year-old girl takes possession of sister's phone and sends messages to her sister's boyfriend. Photo credit: Tipsy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

7-year-old girl sends message to sister's boyfriend

According to the lady, she had suddenly realised that her seven-year-old sister used her mobile device to reach out to the man.

Identified as @Tipsy on TikTok, the sister posted the chat alongside a caption stating that the child behaved as though she was part of an earlier generation.

The lady explained that the girl had taken control of her phone and proceeded to send several audio recordings to her boyfriend.

In the messages, the child introduced herself and mentioned that she had been trying to get through to the recipient.

She spoke about her sister’s intention to travel and expressed a wish to accompany her in order to meet him.

Child’s bold requests to her sister's boyfriend go viral. Photo credit: @Tipsy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The girl also asked for the man’s name, admitted she had forgotten it, and questioned whether he would be willing to be her friend.

The youngster went on to enquire whether he would like some milk-flavoured cheese balls that her sister had given her, noting that she wanted to show him what she had been eating.

She then made a bold request for a large sum of money to be sent to her sister’s bank account.

Speaking further, she asked if he planned to travel to Lagos to prevent her sister from travelling and added that he should bring a specific amount of money for her when he came.

The child stressed that she did not want her sister to find out about the chat, fearing she would be punished as a result.

At the end, she expressed concern that he had not replied despite multiple voice notes sent to him.

Her elder sister, after coming across the voice notes, expressed surprise at her sister's audacity.

She captioned the post:

"My 7 year old sis sends message to my boyfriend. I have an ancestor as a younger sister."

Reactions as lady displays sister's voice notes

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ms Ahbena cutie said:

"My daughter do more than this o Omo. She even contacted my boss telling her she shouldn’t stress me too much can u imagine."

@PHARAOH said:

"There’s somebody in my class that is looking for my trouble and he’s a calaba boy, that one hurt me."

@Jude Philip said:

"Na today I know say I get patience because omoooooooo, how did I listen to this till the end."

@Queen said:

"So apparently everyone came here after hearing one million dollars."

@Dash said:

"The guy laughing at the voice note until he heard 1 million dollars."

@SugarNaNa commented:

"That one million dollar part na ur her sister ask her to say it noting anybody wan tell me."

@THE KING added:

"As PhD in gheghe university there will be billing I mean serious billing in the future."

See the post below:

Man sends voice note to sister's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing the voice note that her brother sent to her newlywed husband.

In the voice note, her brother gave her husband a stern warning never to lay his hands on her or face his wrath.

Source: Legit.ng