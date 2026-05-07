The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) released the specific undergraduate admission requirements for its competitive professional programme

Candidates seeking to study Medicine and Surgery must possess significant passes in English Language and some science subjects

The university maintained its strict policy of a specific baseline JAMB score for all prospective students seeking entry into the institution

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has published the official subject combinations and requirements for candidates seeking admission into its Medicine and Engineering departments.

The institution, popularly known as "Great Ife," confirmed that students aiming for the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Technology must meet specific academic benchmarks.

Nigerian university OAU releases admission requirements for two programmes. Photo credit: OAU, SeventyFour/Getty Images

Source: UGC

OAU requirements for Medicine and Surgery

For the Medicine and Surgery program, OAU requires candidates to have O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The university also specified that the UTME subject combination for Medicine must include English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

OAU Engineering and Technology guidelines

Prospective Engineering students are also expected to have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any other relevant science subject.

The university stated that the UTME subjects for Engineering programs are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

OAU continues to use a strict 50:40:10 aggregate formula, where JAMB accounts for 50%, the Post-UTME screening carries 40%, and O’Level results contribute 10%.

JAMB shares update on 2026 cutoff mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will hold its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Abuja.

The meeting will decide the minimum UTME cut-off marks and key admission guidelines for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng