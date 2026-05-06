Breaking: APC Waives Screening Requirement for Tinubu Ahead of 2027

APC waives screening requirement for President Tinubu ahead of 2027 presidential primary

Decision reflects party's constitutional authority and broad support for Tinubu from key stakeholders

Waiver signifies internal consensus within APC as preparations for 2027 elections begin

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a waiver of screening requirements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election, effectively treating him as duly screened.

The decision was taken during the party’s 188th meeting held on Wednesday, May 6, in line with provisions of the APC constitution governing internal electoral processes.

APC Waives Screening Requirement for Tinubu Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Decision backed by party constitutional powers

A statement shared by the Presidency via X, noted that the APC leadership said the move was anchored on its constitutional authority to organise and supervise primaries, including the power to grant waivers under special circumstances.

The party explained that the resolution was made under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of its constitution, which allows the NWC to act in the best interest of the party during electoral preparations.

APC cites broad support for Tinubu

According to the NWC, President Tinubu had already secured widespread endorsements from key stakeholders within the party structure, including governors, lawmakers, and other critical blocs.

It referenced the Progressive Governors Forum, members of the National Assembly, and resolutions from the APC National Summit held on 22 May 2025, as evidence of consolidated support.

Screening deemed unnecessary by APC leadership

The party further argued that requiring the president to undergo physical screening at this stage would be unnecessary, given his previous clearance during the 2022 presidential primary process.

“As the incumbent President and leader of our great Party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring hiss physical appearance before a screening committee at this time would be redundant and unnecessary,” the APC stated.

APC affirms internal unity ahead of 2027 race

The NWC maintained that the waiver reflected internal consensus and stability within the party as it begins early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, CON, who confirmed the outcome of the meeting and the formal approval of the waiver.

Source: Legit.ng