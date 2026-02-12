Does Bryant Gumbel have a daughter? Meet the journalist's two children

Does Bryant Gumbel have a daughter? The iconic journalist, sp‌or​tscaste‌r, and act‍or has a daughter named Jillian Beth Gumbel, a yoga instructor and life coach. Alongside her brother, Bradley Christopher Gumbel, she has maintained a low profile, carving an independent path away from Hollywood's glare.

Bryant Gumbel attends the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Lincoln Center (L). Jillian Gumbel at the UNICEF's recovery efforts in Haiti (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bryant Gumbel has two children with his first wife, June Baranco : a daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel, and a son, Bradley Gumbel.

with his first wife, : a daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel, and a son, Bradley Gumbel. Jillian Beth Gumbel is a fitness enthusiast and life coach who studied at Sarah Lawrence.

In 2004 , she worked as a production assistant for Super Size Me .

, she worked as a production assistant for . Jillian has been married to William Robins since November 2011.

Profile summary

Does Bryant Gumbel have a daughter?

The former sports journalist has a daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel, with his first wife. He also has a son named Bradley Christopher Gumbel.

Top-5 facts about Jillian Beth Gumbel. Photo:Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Speaking to Tampa Bay Times in June 1990, he stated that he was a present dad in his kids' lives, saying:

It's true that Daddy's known, but there's never been a day when Daddy wasn't on TV — so Brad and Jillian are used to it. And I'm hardly a stranger at home. I'm there every night for dinner and spend every weekend with the kids, taking Brad to his basketball game, cooking breakfast and dinner for the family, shopping for their clothes, and helping them with homework.

Jillian Beth Gumbel

Jillian Beth Gumbel, Gumbel's only daughter, is a yoga instructor and life coach. She was born in 1984 and is 42 years old as of 2026. Jillian attended Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied to become a yoga instructor. During her college days, she worked as a babysitter in New York City.

From (L-R) Bradley Gumbel, Hilary Gumbel, Bryant Gumbel, and Jillian Gumbel attend UNICHEF Book Party on September 15, 2014. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: UGC

In 2011, Jillian married William Russell Robins at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. William is a graduate from New York University and works as the director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. The two have two sons and live in New York City. The yoga enthusiast lives a private life away from the spotlight in Pound Ridge, New York.

Bradley Christopher Gumbel

Bradley Christopher is Bryant Gumbel's son. He was born in 1978 and is 48 years old as of 2026. Bradley attended Lynn University before transferring to Manhattanville University, but dropped out. At one time, he worked as an event planner in New York.

From (R-L) Bryant Gumbel, wife Hilary Quinlan, daughter Jillian and son Bradley attend the Third Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

According to CBS News, Bradley was arrested for allegedly approaching a woman from behind and grabbing her purse before fleeing in Manhattan's Upper East Side in August 2002. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, released a statement the next day stating:

I have just been informed that the prosecutor has declined to prosecute Bradley at this time. No charges are pending against him.

Unlike his father, Bryant Gumbel's son Bradley lives a private life away from the media. However, he occasionally supports his father by attending some of his events.

June Baranco: Meet the mother of his children

Bryant Gumbel and June Baranco at the A Salute to Women's Sports, Plaza Hotel, New York City. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bryant Gumbel's first wife is June Baranco. She was a flight attendant when they met in the 1960s. Gumbel and Baranco were introduced by June's friend, who was dating Gumbel's brother. June and Bryant got married on 1 December 1973 and welcomed two children: Bradley Gumbel and Jillian Beth Gumbel.

Their marriage has challenges, and the two were embroiled in a four-year divorce battle amid allegations of an affair on Bryant's part. They finally divorced in August 2001 after 28 years of marriage. The TV personality married Hilary Quinlan in 2002.

FAQs

Bryant Gumbel's daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel, a yoga instructor, life coach, and devoted mother, lives a private life on her own terms, away from the spotlight. Alongside brother Bradley Christopher, the former journalist's two kids from his first marriage embody his Today show and Real Sports Legacy.

