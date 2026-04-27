FUNAAB engineering students has shared their UTME scores, disclosing that many had exceptionally high marks above 300

A student who scored 343 led the list, while others recorded impressive scores like 339, 323, and 316

Even the lowest scores mentioned were above 260, highlighting the competitiveness of engineering courses at the university

Many engineering students at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) have left many in awe after disclosing the JAMB score that got them admitted.

In a clip shared on TikTok by @autonova26, the students from the Mechatronics Engineering department, took turns disclosing their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores.

Some FUNAAB engineering students share their JAMB score. Photo credit: @autonova26/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Their result tried to prove that their department is reserved for the "crème de la crème."

FUNAAB engineering students shares JAMB scores

While many candidates, especially in the 2026 UTME, struggle to hit the 200-mark, the video showed that for Mechatronics at FUNAAB, 200 is barely the starting point. Out of nearly 30 students interviewed in their laboratory, almost half revealed scores of 300 and above.

The star of the video, a young man who spoke first, revealed he scored a breathtaking 343, drawing gasps and cheers from his colleagues. Other notable scores included 339, 323, and 316.

Some Funaab engineering students share their UTME score they used to enter the schoool. Photo credit: @autonova26/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Even the "lowest" scores mentioned in the video, such as 265 and 277, are considered highly impressive by national standards. The trend highlighted the extreme competitiveness of Engineering courses in Nigeria's top-tier federal universities.

Mechatronics, which combines mechanical, electronic, and computer engineering, is often cited as one of the most difficult and prestigious courses to get into, with cut-off marks consistently sitting at the top of the charts.

Reactions as engineering student share UTME score

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users. Some of the comments are below.

Sita said:

"I had 201 the first year, took again the second year and scored 202."

STOIC said:

"Wait you mean people dey get the scores for real?"

Sundayvalue said:

"First class go plenty for this class ooo see JAMB score."

Adekunle said:

"If I get 180 now, I’ll be the most happiest person on Earth."

MessiLifeInterMiamiCf said:

"I was dump when I got 213, then I chose to wait and re-write jamb cos I wanted to do anatomy 😹 as at 2019 it was 240 cut off mark. I do another one just to get 189.😹"

Barmee said:

"My highest JAMB score was 257 without finishing my English language and mathematics.. If you can cover the jamb syllabus, you can excel."

Eskay-Running Senior citizen said:

"What has changed with JAMB, I need you guys to help an old G like me . I had my JAMB in 1996, then AFRIBANK used to give prize for 1st 2nd and 3rd highest , 100k,50K and 30k respectively. Guess what, the highest was less than 300 for the whole of the country , today 300 na water . Guys school me , dont say we weren't brilliant that time, what is happening?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

JAMB releases results for 1.8 million candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has released results for over 1.8 million candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

UTME 2026 candidates can check their scores via SMS (Short Message Service), with result slips pending.

UTME 2026 concluded with over 2.2 million registrations nationwide, while the exam was conducted across Lagos, Abuja, and other locations in the country.

Source: Legit.ng