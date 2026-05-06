Nigerian Lady Stirs Reactions as She Celebrates Major Car Milestone Less Than 5 Months Apart, Video
- A young Nigerian woman has shared her achievement after purchasing her second vehicle in less than six months
- The lady identified as @yemiexlusive1 on TikTok posted a video of the white Toyota Camry being delivered to her
- She celebrated the new purchase despite the current economic climate and mentioned she bought her first car five months ago
A young Nigerian woman has become a source of inspiration on social media after sharing her latest achievement.
According to her post shared on TikTok on May 2, 2026, she had purchased her second car in less than half a year.
The lady, identified as @yemiexlusive1, posted the video documenting the arrival of her new "baby," a sleek white Toyota Camry.
Lady celebrates purchasing second car
In a season where many are lamenting the tough economic climate, this lady is dancing for joy. According to her, she secured her first car just five months ago, making this latest purchase a remarkable feat.
"Congratulations to me, my second key after 5 months," she captioned the video.
The TikTok video has since garnered thousands of views and comments.
The viral clip captures @yemiexlusive1 dressed in a vibrant pink gown, playfully pulling the new car with an orange ribbon. She was also seen posing through the sunroof and beaming with pride while sitting behind the steering wheel.
Nigerians react to lady celebrating car purchase
Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:
Sinachwardrobeessentials said:
"At least it can move you from one destination to another that’s what matters."
BIG WALKS said:
"You for just buy New Age powerbank."
Sultanimakeovers said:
"Congratulations oooo.🥰🥰 you wey buy this one too go still buy Benz,Tesla and every car you’ve always wanted. 🥰"
Wife buys car for husband as gift
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian wife sparks buzz on social media after buying her husband a brand new car as a Valentine’s Day gift.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng