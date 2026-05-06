A young Nigerian woman has shared her achievement after purchasing her second vehicle in less than six months

The lady identified as @yemiexlusive1 on TikTok posted a video of the white Toyota Camry being delivered to her

She celebrated the new purchase despite the current economic climate and mentioned she bought her first car five months ago

A young Nigerian woman has become a source of inspiration on social media after sharing her latest achievement.

According to her post shared on TikTok on May 2, 2026, she had purchased her second car in less than half a year.

A fine Nigerian lady celebrates new keys after buying her second car. Photo credit: @yemiexclusive1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady, identified as @yemiexlusive1, posted the video documenting the arrival of her new "baby," a sleek white Toyota Camry.

Lady celebrates purchasing second car

In a season where many are lamenting the tough economic climate, this lady is dancing for joy. According to her, she secured her first car just five months ago, making this latest purchase a remarkable feat.

"Congratulations to me, my second key after 5 months," she captioned the video.

The TikTok video has since garnered thousands of views and comments.

The viral clip captures @yemiexlusive1 dressed in a vibrant pink gown, playfully pulling the new car with an orange ribbon. She was also seen posing through the sunroof and beaming with pride while sitting behind the steering wheel.

Nigerians react to lady celebrating car purchase

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Sinachwardrobeessentials said:

"At least it can move you from one destination to another that’s what matters."

BIG WALKS said:

"You for just buy New Age powerbank."

Sultanimakeovers said:

"Congratulations oooo.🥰🥰 you wey buy this one too go still buy Benz,Tesla and every car you’ve always wanted. 🥰"

Wife buys car for husband as gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian wife sparks buzz on social media after buying her husband a brand new car as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Source: Legit.ng