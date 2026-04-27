JAMB Candidate Who Prepared for 7 Months Displays 2026 UTME Result, Says “I Expected More”
- A young Nigerian lady who disconnected from social media to study for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination shared her result online
- She revealed that she stayed offline and ghosted her friends for seven months to focus entirely on the entrance examination
- The candidate expressed a bit of disappointment with her scores despite her intensive preparation and sacrifice
A Nigerian student, identified on TikTok as @astranotfound, has sparked reactions online after revealing her 2026 UTME result following months of academic isolation.
The candidate noted that she sacrificed her social life and went completely offline for seven months to prepare for the two-hour computer-based test.
2026 UTME: Lady shares JAMB result
Taking to her TikTok page to share the outcome, the young lady uploaded a screenshot of her result, which showed that she scored an aggregate of 272.
A breakdown of the scores showed that she had 63 in English Language, 77 in Physics, 62 in Biology, and 70 in Chemistry.
Despite the score being well above the national average, the candidate seemed dissatisfied with the numbers, considering the effort she put in.
@astranotfound wrote:
"Went offline for months. Ghosted everyone. Read like a mad person for 7 months just to prepare for this exam that lasts 2 hours. I expected more but anyways..."
See her TikTok post below:
Social media users react
The post, which has gathered over 13,200 views, drew comments from other candidates who compared their scores and preparation methods.
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the candidate's post below:
Okolie Pascal said:
"I got 302. Who's studying for Unilag postutme. let's be friends"
Tinah reacted:
"I have a question, But first Congratulations. So why is it that it is always English results that spoils it. Congratulations oo"
Mitchell's diary added:
"Deleted tiktok and most social media just left WhatsApp and telegram because classes hold there and we ended up with same score."
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng