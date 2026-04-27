A young Nigerian lady who disconnected from social media to study for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination shared her result online

She revealed that she stayed offline and ghosted her friends for seven months to focus entirely on the entrance examination

The candidate expressed a bit of disappointment with her scores despite her intensive preparation and sacrifice

A Nigerian student, identified on TikTok as @astranotfound, has sparked reactions online after revealing her 2026 UTME result following months of academic isolation.

The candidate noted that she sacrificed her social life and went completely offline for seven months to prepare for the two-hour computer-based test.

A Nigerian lady shares her 2026 UTME result. Photo: @astranotfound

Source: TikTok

2026 UTME: Lady shares JAMB result

Taking to her TikTok page to share the outcome, the young lady uploaded a screenshot of her result, which showed that she scored an aggregate of 272.

A breakdown of the scores showed that she had 63 in English Language, 77 in Physics, 62 in Biology, and 70 in Chemistry.

Despite the score being well above the national average, the candidate seemed dissatisfied with the numbers, considering the effort she put in.

@astranotfound wrote:

"Went offline for months. Ghosted everyone. Read like a mad person for 7 months just to prepare for this exam that lasts 2 hours. I expected more but anyways..."

See her TikTok post below:

Social media users react

The post, which has gathered over 13,200 views, drew comments from other candidates who compared their scores and preparation methods.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the candidate's post below:

Okolie Pascal said:

"I got 302. Who's studying for Unilag postutme. let's be friends"

Tinah reacted:

"I have a question, But first Congratulations. So why is it that it is always English results that spoils it. Congratulations oo"

Mitchell's diary added:

"Deleted tiktok and most social media just left WhatsApp and telegram because classes hold there and we ended up with same score."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng