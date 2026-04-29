Predictor Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has backed Atletico Madrid to beat Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Arsenal head into the first leg encounter unbeaten in the Champions League, with one of the strongest defensive records in the competition

Both teams are under pressure, with Atletico chasing silverware and Arsenal aiming for their first final since 2006

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has made his call ahead of one of the biggest fixtures of the season, and it is already stirring debate.

As Arsenal prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg, the well-followed predictor believes the night will favour the hosts.

Atletico Madrid will play host to Arsenal in an intriguing UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg showdown. Photo by Pierre Philippe Marcou

Source: Getty Images

His track record has earned him attention, and this latest prediction is adding extra intrigue to an already high-stakes encounter.

Writing on Facebook, Gbandeh predicted a low-scoring game with Diego Simeone’s side slightly edging Arsenal for a tight win.

“Tonight's semi-final may be slightly different on paper, but it will deliver drama too. I see a very tight match with very few goals. It's a win for the hosts. A near draw win.”

Arsenal’s unbeaten run faces serious test

Arsenal arrive in Madrid with an impressive record as the Gunners remain the only unbeaten side in this season’s Champions League, conceding just five goals in 12 matches.

For the first time in the club’s history, Arsenal have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the second successive season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

That defensive strength will be pushed to its limit at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Atletico have built a reputation under Diego Simeone for intensity and control.

At the same time, this version of Atletico has shown a more attacking edge, even if it has come with defensive lapses.

Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman have been central to their forward play, contributing heavily to their goal tally in the competition.

Despite the pressure, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard made it clear that moments like this are meant to be embraced, per Sky Sports.

"We're playing in probably the toughest and most competitive league in the world and we're at the top fighting for the title," he continued. "We're in the semi-final in the Champions League.

"For me, it's hard to understand how you can't enjoy that."

Head-to-head records of both teams

According to Sports Mole, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal have already met earlier in the competition, with the North London side securing a convincing 4-0 win in the league phase.

That result, however, feels distant given the shift in form and pressure surrounding both teams.

Arsenal’s season has hit a few bumps, including a defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final and another setback in the league. Still, they remain in control at the top of the table, holding a narrow lead.

For Atletico, the Champions League now carries even greater weight. Sitting fourth in La Liga and coming off a Copa del Rey final loss, this competition represents their clearest path to silverware.

Their route to the semi-finals has followed a familiar pattern. Strong first-leg performances at home, followed by resilient displays away under pressure.

That approach could shape this tie as well, especially with the second leg set for London.

The stakes are clear. A place in the final awaits, with either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain waiting in Budapest.

What Arsenal must do to win Atletico

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained what his team must do to beat Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg tie.

The Gunners have reached the semi-final for the second consecutive season in their history, while Atletico Madrid are playing their fourth under Simeone.

Source: Legit.ng