Eija Skarsgård’s bio: age, height, siblings, is she married?

Eija Skarsgård is a former model, ex-nightclub manager, and casting director from Sweden. She is widely known as the daughter of Stellan Skarsgård. Her father is a legendary actor who rose to fame through his role in the 1968 TV series Bombi Bitt och Jag.

Eija Skarsgård taking a photo in the bathroom (L). The former model drinks using a straw (R). Photo: @eijalo on Instagram (modified by author)

Eija Skarsgård is the only girl out of seven boys from Skarsgård's family. Eija has worked in the casting departments of various projects, including Young Royals and Lust. Some of her siblings are in the entertainment scene.

Profile summary

Full name Eija Skarsgård Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Mother My Father Stellan John Skarsgård Siblings 7 Marital status Married Spouse Zeke Tastas Education Södra Latin Gymnasium, Drama Centre London Profession Former model, casting director Net worth $500,000

Eija Skarsgård's bio

Eija was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Stellan John and My Skarsgård. Her father is a prominent actor, producer, writer, and singer. He is best known for his roles in various movies and TV shows.

Her mother is a physician working in Södermalm, South Stockholm, Sweden. She is also an actress known for her appearances in Jim & Piraterna Blom, Gomorron, and Efter tio. Eija's parents divorced on 1 May 2007 after being married for over 30 years.

Eija Skarsgård’s siblings

The Stockholm native was raised as the only girl alongside her five brothers, Alexander, Gustaf, Bill, Valter, and Sam Skarsgård. She also has two half-brothers from his father’s second marriage to Megan Everett-Skarsgard. They are Ossian and Kolbjörn.

Three of Eija Skarsgård's siblings have also ventured into acting just like their father. Sam is a well-known doctor and production manager at an ICU hospital in Stockholm. Alexander, Eija’s eldest brother, is a former military officer and a popular actor with over 70 acting credits.

According to his IMDb profile, he is known for starring as Perry Wright in the TV series Big Little Lies and Gadi Becker in The Little Drummer Girl. Bill is also a producer and actor. Bill Skarsgård has appeared in many TV shows and movies, such as Deadpool 2 and It Chapter Two.

How old is Eija Skarsgård?

Eija Skarsgård's age is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

Eija went to Södra Latin Gymnasium for her high school education. She then proceeded to Drama Centre London, where she pursued acting.

Eija Skarsgård's job

Eija commenced her career in modelling at the tender age of 14. She was discovered by a modelling agency when she attended the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere, a film in which her father starred as Bootstrap Bill Turne. The manager of the agency offered her a modelling assignment.

She worked professionally as a model for four years, featuring in several projects, including commercials and on magazine covers. At the age of 18, she quit modelling. Eija then served as a manager for Vardagsrummet, a Stockholm-based nightclub. She left the club in 2019 after it was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eija has also contributed a little to the entertainment industry. According to her IMDb profile, the former model has worked in the casting department of two projects: Young Royals (2021–2022) and Lust (2022).

She is also working on the up-and-coming TV series Allt och Eva (2024). She has, however, not worked on any film yet; hence, information about Eija Skarsgård's movies is unavailable.

Is Eija Skarsgård married?

Yes. She is married to Zeke Tastas, a former commercial actor, creative director, and screenwriter. Eija Skarsgård's husband is known for writing a one-hour documentary film, Cirkus Zlatan. The film is about the iconic Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The two met in a nightclub called The Living Room in December 2011 and later struck up a romantic relationship. After dating for a while, Eija and Zeke got engaged on 17 December 2018. The couple eventually exchanged marriage vows on 24 August 2019.

Eija Skarsgård's height and weight

The Swedish celebrity is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Eija Skarsgård? She is a former model, ex-nightclub manager and casting director. Where is Eija Skarsgård from? She was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden. What is Eija Skarsgård age? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 February 1992. What is Eija Skarsgård nationality? She has Swedish nationality. Who is Eija Skarsgård married to? Her husband is Zeke Tastas. The couple tied the knot on 24 August 2019. Does Eija Skarsgård have kids? No, Stellan's daughter and her husband have no kids. How tall is Eija Skarsgård? She is 5 feet 10 inches or (178 centimetres) tall.

Eija Skarsgård is a former model and ex-nightclub manager. She has served as a casting assistant in a handful of TV shows. She is widely known as the daughter of ex-couple Stellan Skarsgård, a veteran Swedish actor and My Skarsgård, a former actress and physician.

