Who is Bobby Bones’ wife? Learn more about Caitlin Parker

Caitlin Parker is a social media personality from the United States of America. She gained the public's attention for being Bobby Bones' wife. Her husband is a renowned American radio and television personality, widely recognised for hosting The Bobby Bones Show and for his role as a full-time mentor on ABC's American Idol.

Bobby Bones and his wife, Caitlin Parker. Photo: @mrscaitlinestel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Bobby Bones’ wife? She is Caitlin Parker, a social media personality from the United States. Bobby and Caitlin have been married since 17 July 2021. They currently reside in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Caitlin Parker Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, United States Zodiac sign Aquarius Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Bill Parker Mother Jana Beth Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Bobby Bones High school Fort Gibson High School University University of California Profession Instagram star Instagram @mrscaitlinestell

Caitlin Parker’s biography

The social media personality was born in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Bill Parker (father) and Jana Beth (mother). She grew up alongside two siblings, a brother named Tyler Parker and a sister named Grace Lauren Parker.

She completed her secondary education at Fort Gibson High School in Oklahoma. She later enrolled at the University of California, where she graduated with her master's degree in May 2020.

What is Caitlin Parker’s age? The internet sensation is 31 years old as of this writing. She was born on 4 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Caitlin Parker’s occupation

What does Caitlin Parker do? She is an Instagram personality best recognized for sharing her lifestyle content alongside her husband. Currently, her Instagram account boasts over 300 thousand followers. She also has a YouTube channel with almost 13 thousand followers. However, she has not uploaded any videos yet.

How did Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker meet?

Bobby and Caitlin first met through a mutual friend. The couple began dating in 2019 after they were introduced on the set of Dancing with the Stars in season 28. They got engaged on 11 October 2020 at his Nashville barn.

The couple tied the knot on 17 July 2021. Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker’s wedding ceremony took place at their Nashville residence. The pair wrote their own vows and they were administered by Caitlin’s childhood music minister, Jeff Elkins.

Caitlin Parker's husband is an American radio and television personality widely known for hosting the nationally syndicated The Bobby Bones Show on WSIX-FM in Nashville. He served as an in-house mentor on ABC's American Idol for four years. He also won season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Sharna Burgess.

Caitlin Parker’s height and weight

Bobby Bones’ wife stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast facts about Caitlin Parker

Caitlin Parker is a social media personality and celebrity wife from the United States. She is best known as Bobby Bones' wife. She is also famous on Instagram, where she often share lifestyle content. She and her husband reside in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

