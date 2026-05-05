Football predictor Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has backed Arsenal to beat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League final

The semi-final tie between both European giants is level at 1-1, with Arsenal holding home advantage for the decisive second leg

Both teams head into the semi-final clash with key players available, setting up a tightly contested encounter

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set for a tense Champions League semi-final second leg, and one familiar voice has already made his call.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for a growing track record of accurate match predictions, believes Arsenal will come out on top and secure a place in the final.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid face off tonight with a place in the Champions League final at stake. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

As seen on MARCA, the tie is finely balanced at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain, leaving everything to play for at the Emirates Stadium. On Tuesday, May 5.

With both sides bringing strong squads and similar playing styles, the margin for error is almost non-existent.

Gbandeh predicts narrow Arsenal victory

Gbandeh’s prediction on social media has already sparked debate among fans ahead of kickoff.

“Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: It will be a tight one but the new generation of Arsenal fans will get to watch their team play the Champions League final after 20 years. It's a straight win for the Gunners.”

His call leans heavily on Arsenal’s home advantage and their form in Europe this season as the Gunners have looked composed and disciplined in big games, especially on home soil.

Still, Atletico’s reputation under Diego Simeone means nothing will come easy.

Their defensive structure and ability to manage pressure situations make them one of the most difficult teams to break down.

Arsenal boosted by key returns ahead of clash

Mikel Arteta has received a timely lift with key players returning to the squad, as Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are both available after recent injury concerns, The Standard reports.

Their presence adds creativity and balance to Arsenal’s attack, something that could prove decisive in a tight contest.

There are also selection decisions to be made, particularly in midfield and at full-back, with competition for places increasing at the right time.

Arsenal’s strong home record in Europe this season gives them added confidence as the Emirates has become a difficult ground for visiting teams, especially in high-stakes matches like this.

Atletico are determined to cause an upset

Atletico Madrid are not short on quality or experience.

Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman are expected to lead Atletico Madrid's attack against Arsenal at the Emirates. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The inclusion of Julian Alvarez is a major boost after injury concerns, while the squad rotation in their recent LaLiga match means key players should be fresh.

Atletico have shown throughout the competition that they can absorb pressure and strike when it matters most. Their approach is unlikely to change, even away from home.

This will be only the fifth competitive meeting between the two clubs, adding an extra layer of unpredictability.

Arsenal’s earlier 4-0 win in the league phase may offer confidence, but knockout football is a different test entirely.

With a place in the final on the line, the stage is set for a tense night in North London.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has rated the chances of reaching the final for both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid ahead of the semi-final in London tonight.

Arsenal is the favourite to win the match, and rightly, the supercomputer gives them a 56% chance of winning in 90 minutes and progressing to the final.

Source: Legit.ng