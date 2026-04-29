A Nigerian student identified as Owoeye Daniella emerged as the top performer at her tutorial centre after scoring 372 in the 2026 UTME

The tutorial centre recorded a 90% pass rate with over 200 of its students scoring 300 and above in the national examination

Students and social media users reacted to the academic feat by sharing their own scores and asking about the release of other results

Owoeye Daniella, a student of DailyEd Tutorials, has emerged as the top scorer for the centre in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an aggregate of 372.

The tutorial centre announced the achievement on social media, attributing the success to disciplined study and a structured preparation system.

Turtorail centre celebrates girl who scored over 370 in 2026 UTME. Photo: dailyedconsult

Source: TikTok

Academic success in 2026 UTME

The centre noted that Daniella remained focused throughout her preparation and maximized the lessons provided by her tutors.

According to the management, the high scores were achieved through interactive online classes, regular timed drills, and the use of exam-focused eBooks.

The tutorial centre also reported a massive overall success rate for the year, stating that 90% of its students passed while over 200 candidates scored 300 and above.

Tutorial centre celebrates students

DailyEd Tutorials expressed appreciation to the coaches and students who contributed to the milestone.

The post read:

"This achievement reflects disciplined study, consistency, and a well-structured preparation system. Daniella remained focused, maximized every lesson, and followed a proven learning process."

See the TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the tutorial centre's post below:

Minna voice in kitten asked:

"Plsss, when will they release underage result"

Mystery 🖤 Artist said:

"congratulations I'm also a student of DailyEd i scored 260"

oma🥰 reacted:

"congratulations, sir I really appreciate all your efforts, I'm also your student i scored 259"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng