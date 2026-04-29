The State Department unveiled a limited edition passport featuring President Trump's image for America's 250th anniversary

Passport design includes Trump's face and signature, marking a historic milestone in U.S. history

Public reactions vary, highlighting mixed feelings about Trump's image on travel documents during a significant anniversary

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington DC, USA - The State Department will begin offering a new version of United States passports featuring an image of President Donald Trump inside.

The new passport design commemorates America’s 250th anniversary.

Limited Edition US passports feature Trump for America's 250th anniversary. Photo credit: @WhiteHouse

Source: Twitter

The White House announced this via its Twitter handle, @WhiteHouse, on Tuesday night, April 28, 2026.

“Patriot passport unlocked.

“Limited edition. Stamped for America 250.”

President Trump’s face and his signature in gold will appear on the inside cover.

As reported by CNN, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said a limited number of the new passport design will be released to commemorate the historic occasion.

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion.”

Speaking further, Pigott said:

“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure document in the world.”

Reactions to US passports with Trump's face

@cooperwolf131

Tyrants put their name, face, and mark on everything that they can and force it upon everyone. Moments are earned and put up in honor of heroes and pillars of society and history.

@abrova_

This isn't just a passport - it feels like an attempt to stamp a legacy onto history. Politics isn't behind the scenes anymore... It's sealed in a link.

@TheTruthisnow79

Won't he be in there the whole time, right? Like it's not already hard enough to travel as an American. Now you gotta be like..

@CoastalGekko

It sounds like these are only available to those who apply in person in DC?

@elbareque49

Can we put it on top of his picture? The president who favors the billionaires and puts the American people through economic struggles, like gas, groceries, and everything else.

@OtsukimiOtsu

Everyone hating on this and calling it “Trump worship” was pretty silent during the halcyon Obama years. Just saying.

@PGP_NEWS

A passport is a document of travel, but this looks like a document of history. 250 years is a milestone that deserves a bold signature.

@cooperwolf131

What are the other options? Is there an option for one that doesn't have his face in it? It's America's 250th anniversary, not his. There are so many iconic things that could go into this. Just to be fair, I'd be asking the same question if it were any other sitting president as well.

How to apply, renew an American passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Just in: Embassy in Nigeria provided a guide for applying and renewing American passports, shared in a post dated February 27.

Applicants are advised to fill out the necessary forms correctly and check their passport status online.

Emergency passport applications can be processed within two business days, while standard applications may take longer depending on demand.

Source: Legit.ng