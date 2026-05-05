Ifeanyi Uzokwe, a prominent federal lawmaker, has accused the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of orchestrating their defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 election.

The lawmaker made the allegation on Tuesday, May 5, alleging that he and other lawmakers, along with former lawmakers, visited the former vice president and urged him to allow the presidential ticket of the party to be zoned to the south, but Atiku insisted that the coalition was started in his house.

NDC lawmaker accuses Atiku Abubakar of forcing them out of ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Uzokwe disclosed the development while speaking in an interview on Channels TV, saying this was what led to their defection to the newly created NDC.

His statement reads in part:

"We left ADC because His Excellency Atiku Abubakar said that the coalition was formed in his house, that ADC is his party, that nobody will tell him anything."

You can watch the full video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng