A Nigerian mother shared a video of her 2-year-old son reciting an entire scripture on social media.

The toddler completed the 16 verses of Psalm 91 and memorised a verse from the book of James.

The video gathered thousands of views and reactions from social media users who praised the boy.

A young Nigerian boy identified as Samuel has become a viral sensation online after a video showed him reciting the entire Psalm 91 from memory.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok by user @ifeoma1382, gathered thousands of views and likes from netizens who marvelled at the 2-year-old's sharp retentive memory.

A young Nigerian boy recites a bible chapter and verse offhand. Photo credit: @ifeoma1382/TikTok

Source: TikTok

2-year-old boy recites scripture of hand

In the video, little Samuel wore a long-sleeved shirt and striped shorts while standing in his family's living room. His mother guided him in some places by calling out the first word of each line, and the young boy accurately completed every single verse.

Samuel gestured with his hands and maintained deep focus from the first verse down to the 16th verse of the scripture. After completing the long chapter, the toddler happily clapped for himself while his mother showered him with praises.

Memory verse of the week

Apart from the 16-verse psalm, the brainy child also recited his weekly memory verse from James chapter 4 verse 7.

Reactions as 2-year-old child recites hard scripture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the toddler's post below:

Barney seaman said:

"At this age I was busy crying for no reason."

Ekaette Essien said:

"May Psalm 91 speak for you all the days of your lives."

Blessed child of God said:

"God is indeed Great for pouring out His spirit on Samuel. Thank You Jesus."

Watch the heartfelt TikTok video below:

Talented boy gets drum set from dad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared a video of her son's mood lighting up after his father surprised him with new drums.

Source: Legit.ng