15 knock knees celebrities whose distinctive walk became part of their charm

Knock knee celebrities have shown that unique physical traits can become part of their signature appeal. Stars like Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and LeBron James are often noted for their distinctive posture and walk. Rather than hiding it, they embrace it as part of their individuality. In the entertainment world, such traits can enhance charm and make a lasting impression.

Some of the most famous personalities with knock knees (L to R): Kendall Jenner, Michael Phelps, and Zendaya. Photo: Neilson Barnard, Alekandra London, Aurore Marechal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lionel Messi, and Katie Holmes often have subtle inward knee alignment that slightly affects their posture and walk .

. In children, knock knees often correct themselves naturally as they grow, while in adults, mild cases are generally harmless . Severe cases, however, may require corrective surgery.

. Severe cases, however, may require corrective surgery. Knock knees can result from several factors, including normal childhood growth patterns, genetics, bone development, and nutritional deficiencies.

Knock knee celebrities who embrace their walk

Many celebrities have knock knees, but the slight inward alignment is often subtle and goes unnoticed. These small physical traits have contributed to their distinctive posture and signature stride. Here’s a look at some famous personalities you might not have known have knock knees.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

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Full name : Angelina Jolie Voight

: Angelina Jolie Voight Date of birth : 4 June 1975

: 4 June 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of March 2026)

: 50 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian

Angelina Jolie is known for her striking beauty and commanding presence, sometimes accompanied by a subtly unique walk. She rose to global fame through films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and earned an Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted. Beyond acting, she is widely respected for her humanitarian work, serving as a global advocate for refugees and human rights.

Rihanna

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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Full name : Robyn Rihanna Fenty

: Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth : 20 February 1988

: 20 February 1988 Age : 38 years old (as of 2026)

: 38 years old (as of 2026) Nationality : Barbadian

: Barbadian Profession: Singer, businesswoman, actress

American singer Rihanna has a confident and effortless stride that has become part of her iconic image. She is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, known for hits like Umbrella and Diamonds. In addition to music, her success with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty has made her a leading businesswoman and cultural influencer.

Michael Phelps

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps walks the 13th green before the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

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Full name : Michael Fred Phelps II

: Michael Fred Phelps II Date of birth : 30 June 1985

: 30 June 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of March 2026)

: 40 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Swimmer (retired Olympian)

Michael Phelps is among male celebrities with knock knees, and he is the most decorated Olympian of all time. His physical build and posture, including slight differences in knee alignment, have been part of his athletic form. Known for his dominance in swimming, he redefined excellence in the sport and inspired a generation of athletes.

Beyoncé

Beyonce accepts the CFDA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Date of birth : 4 September 1981

: 4 September 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of March 2026)

: 44 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Beyoncé combines a powerful stage presence with a distinctive, confident walk. She rose to fame with Destiny’s Child before becoming one of the most successful solo artists in history. With numerous Grammy Awards and groundbreaking performances, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kendall Nicole Jenner

: Kendall Nicole Jenner Date of birth : 3 November 1995

: 3 November 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of March 2026)

: 30 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Model, media personality

Kendall Jenner is known for her runway walk, which sometimes features subtle inward knee positioning. She has become one of the highest-paid models globally, working with major fashion houses like Chanel and Versace. Her influence extends beyond modelling into business and media.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between Los Angeles Football Club and Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

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Full name : Lionel Andrés Messi

: Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth : 24 June 1987

: 24 June 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of March 2026)

: 38 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : Argentine

: Argentine Profession: Professional footballer

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. His low centre of gravity and unique movement style, including subtle leg alignment, contribute to his extraordinary dribbling ability. With multiple Ballon d’Or awards and a FIFA World Cup victory, his legacy in football is unmatched.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "The Drama" at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman

: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Date of birth : 1 September 1996

: 1 September 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of March 2026)

: 29 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress, singer

Zendaya is admired for her elegance and versatility, with a walk that reflects subtle individuality. She rose from Disney Channel fame to win Emmy Awards for Euphoria. The actress is also known for her roles in Challengers, Malcom & Marie, and The Greatest Showman. In addition to acting, she is a global fashion icon known for redefining red carpet style.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Matthew Taplinger

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Full name : Sarah Jessica Parker

: Sarah Jessica Parker Date of birth : 25 March 1965

: 25 March 1965 Age : 61 years old (as of 2026)

: 61 years old (as of 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress, producer

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the female celebrities with knock knees. The actress is best known for her roles in The Family Stone, And Just Like That, and Divorce. Her distinctive walk and posture became part of her on-screen identity. She has received multiple awards for her performances and remains influential in fashion and television.

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber performs during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

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Full name : Justin Drew Bieber

: Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth : 1 March 1994

: 1 March 1994 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Profession: Singer

Justin Bieber has a relaxed and casual walk that complements his laid-back persona. Rising to fame as a teenager, he became a global pop star with hits like Baby, Sorry, One Time, Love Me, and Beauty and a Beat. He continues to evolve musically, maintaining a strong presence in the industry.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kate Noelle Holmes

: Kate Noelle Holmes Date of birth : 18 December 1978

: 18 December 1978 Age : 47 years old (as of March 2026)

: 47 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress

Katie Holmes gained recognition through her role in Dawson’s Creek and has also been featured in other notable films and TV series, including Disturbing Behavior, Batman Begins, and Jack and Jill. Her natural posture and understated walk contribute to her approachable image. She has since built a steady career in film, television, and fashion.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Ecole Militaire in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katherine Ann Moss

: Katherine Ann Moss Date of birth : 16 January 1974

: 16 January 1974 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Nationality : British

: British Profession: Model, businesswoman

Kate Moss revolutionised the modelling industry with her unique look and runway style. Her slightly unconventional posture became part of her signature presence. She remains one of the most influential figures in fashion history.

LeBron James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

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Full name : LeBron Raymone James Sr.

: LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of March 2026)

: 41 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Professional basketball player

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His physical build and movement style, including subtle leg alignment, contribute to his dominance on the court. With multiple NBA championships and MVP awards, he has left a lasting legacy in sports.

Bella Hadid

US model Bella Hadid arrives to attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards, a part of year-round cultural events culminating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournament. Photo: Karim Jaafar

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Full name : Isabella Khair Hadid

: Isabella Khair Hadid Date of birth : 9 October 1996

: 9 October 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of March 2026)

: 29 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Model

Model Bella Hadid is known for her striking runway walk and high-fashion presence. Her posture and movement, sometimes featuring a slight inward alignment of the knees, add to her distinct modelling style. She has worked with top brands and is considered one of the leading models of her generation.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence receives the Donostia Award during the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Date of birth : 15 August 1990

: 15 August 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of March 2026)

: 35 years old (as of March 2026) Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress

Jennifer Lawrence is admired for her authenticity and relaxed demeanour. She gained fame through The Hunger Games and won an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook. Her candid personality and strong performances have made her a fan favourite.

Keira Knightley

Actress Keira Knightley attends the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Keira Christina Knightley

: Keira Christina Knightley Date of birth : 26 March 1985

: 26 March 1985 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Nationality : British

: British Profession: Actress

Actress Keira Knightley is known for her elegance and refined performances. She rose to fame through Pirates of the Caribbean and earned critical acclaim for films like Pride & Prejudice. Her graceful presence, combined with her acting talent, has made her a standout in period dramas.

How rare is it to have knock knees?

Knock knees are quite common, especially in children between the ages of 3 and 6, as part of normal development. According to the National Health Service UK, in most cases, the condition corrects itself naturally as a child grows.

Among adults, mild knock knees are less common but still not rare, and many people have slight inward knee alignment without any health issues.

What causes knock knees?

Knock knees can be caused by several factors, including normal childhood growth patterns, genetics, and bone development. In some cases, they may be linked to nutritional deficiencies (such as low vitamin D levels), injuries, or underlying medical conditions that affect bone structure.

Which actor has knock knees?

Several actors are often noted for having a slightly knock-kneed stance, including Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes. In most cases, the trait is subtle and does not affect their performance. Instead, it becomes part of their natural posture and on-screen presence.

Lionel Messi is among the footballers known to have knock knees. According to the National Institutes of Health, several other players, primarily from Brazil, have also been affected by knee malalignment, including Garrincha, Leandro, Dunga, Romário, Rivaldo, and Neymar.

Knock knee celebrities show that individuality can enhance charm and presence. Their subtle inward knee alignment has become part of their signature walk. Ultimately, talent, confidence, and personality matter more than physical traits.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of celebrities with sunken eyes. Also known as deep-set eyes, this feature is often regarded as a mark of beauty, with many celebrities who have them perceived as stunning and glamorous. Some also believe that sunken eyes convey a sense of observation, intensity, passion, and an ability to command attention.

Beautiful and charming celebrities with sunken eyes include Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, and Henry Cavill. This striking facial feature adds depth and intensity to their appearance, making them even more captivating on screen and in photos.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng