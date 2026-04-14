Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has officially become the first-ever African artist to be inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The celebration doesn't end with Fela, as Nigerian-born British soul legend Sade Adu has also been named for induction in the performance category

Global pop powerhouses, including Shakira, Mariah Carey, and Lauryn Hill, missed out on the final cut despite their heavy nominations.

Legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first African artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Monday night in the United States during an airing of American Idol, where this year’s honourees were officially unveiled.

Fela will be recognised in the Early Influence category, cementing his global impact decades after his revolutionary sound reshaped music.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti becomes the first-ever African artist to be inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Photos: Fela Kuti.

Source: Instagram

The honour places the Nigerian icon alongside other influential figures, including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Gram Parsons, and Celia Cruz.

The late singer's induction is being described as a defining moment for African music globally, especially given his enduring influence on generations of artists across continents.

From Lagos to London, and New York to Johannesburg, Fela’s Afrobeat sound has continued to inspire musicians, activists, and cultural movements.

His music blended jazz, funk, highlife, and traditional African rhythms, while his lyrics often tackled political oppression, corruption, and social injustice.

The recognition also comes months after he made history as the first African musician to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award earlier this year.

Adding to the African representation, Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu will also be inducted into the performance category.

Her inclusion further highlights the influence of artists with African roots in shaping global music over the decades.

However, some major international names missed out on the final list despite being nominated. These include Shakira, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Pink.

Over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals participated in the voting process that determined this year’s honourees.

Reactions trail Fela Kuti's latest achievement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@expensivevjay commented:

"WIZKID made fela gain popularity in this generation. After the fight between fela family and WIZKID, fela started getting awards. "WIZKID" the symbol of hope."

@Amehokwuchukwu shared:

"A strong recognition of global musical greatness, as Fela Kuti and Sade Adu are honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, celebrating their lasting influence on music and culture worldwide."

@olanrewaju_0008 noted:

"This is who wizkid really talk down on That boy should be flögged 100 stroke of cane at the king palacè"

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti made history as the first African musician to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award earlier this year. Photos: Fela Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Femi Kuti refuses to compare Fela with modern artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti distanced himself from debates comparing modern Nigerian music stars to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the singer said the conversation was unnecessary at a time Nigeria faces serious political and social challenges.

Femi stated that he did not wish to participate in such comparisons and preferred to focus on more important national issues.

Source: Legit.ng