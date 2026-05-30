A University of Ibadan graduate successfully completed her bachelor's degree despite losing her parents and two siblings

She lost her younger brother and her younger sister within three years shortly after gaining admission into the University of Ibadan

The graduate lost her mother and then her father within few days before she completed her final examinations

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has touched many hearts online after sharing the emotional story behind her academic success.

The graduate, identified on TikTok as @rhayor_xoxo, revealed that she lost several close family members, including her parents and siblings, during her educational journey before eventually earning her bachelor's degree.

A UI graduate shares her story of losing her family while celebrating her degree. Photo credit: @rhayor_xoxo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharing photos from her graduation celebration, the young lady, Adeola, explained that she dedicated the achievement to her late loved ones.

UI graduate details family tragedy

According to her, the tragedy began in 2017 when she lost her younger brother, Samuel, while she was still in Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3).

The graduate said another devastating blow came in 2020, shortly after she gained admission into the University of Ibadan. She disclosed that a brief illness claimed the life of her younger sister, whom she described as her last hope and closest companion.

Adeola said:

"I was no longer myself because I deeply pitied my mum and dad; my sister and I were their hope. Yet, they could neither fight nor question God."

UI graduate recounts another tragedy

While studying in 200 level, Adeola said she lost her mother in 2023, describing her as her backbone and greatest supporter.

She explained that her mother's death left her hopeless, traumatised, and struggling to cope with life and academics.

Despite the emotional burden, she continued her education with support from God and her uncles.

However, another tragedy struck in 2025 when her father passed away.

According to her, her father had called her on November 15 and asked her to come home after her examinations because he wanted to see her.

Two days later, she received the heartbreaking news of his death.

Adeola wrote:

"Then, on the 17th, I received the heartbreaking call that he had passed away. God knows best."

Against all odds, Adeola successfully completed her studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ibadan.

Celebrating the achievement, she dedicated the degree to the memories of her late parents, brother, and sister.

Adeola stated:

"Today, I, Adeola, have bagged this degree for my late parents and siblings. May your souls continue to rest in perfect peace."

Reactions as UI graduate mourn family

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

CHIZZY Babe said:

"🥹🥹🥹Don’t know what to type. Congratulation okomi. 😭🥰🥰"

Adeife said:

"While reading this, I was crying. 😭 YOU MADE IT Congratulations 🎉 stranger please be strong.🙏🏾"

LifetimeChampion said:

"Congratulations more wins."

Watch the heartfelt post below:

Lady who missed UI cut-off post result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an aspirant of the University of Ibadan who missed the admission cut-off mark in 2025 has shared her experience.

Source: Legit.ng