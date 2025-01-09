Who is Vince Sant? From personal trainer to fitness icon

Vince Sant is an American ISSA-certified fitness trainer, model, and internet personality. He is widely known for the online fitness brand V Shred, which he co-founded in 2015. He is also known for sharing nutrition plans and workouts on social media. Due to his fame as a fitness icon, many are curious to know more about him.

Vince Sant started gaining popularity due to his love for fitness and diet, which made him quit football to start creating awareness about fitness and diet. He is an author and has written books about diet. His fame has grown from being a personal trainer to a fitness icon. He is the face of the V Shred fitness brand.

Real name Vince Sant Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ohio, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Roxanne Sant Gray Father Eric Thomas Gray Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kinsey School Fairmont High School Profession Fitness trainer, model, social media influencer Instagram @vin_sant YouTube V Shred

Vice Sant's bio

Vince Sant was born on 31 December 1993 in Ohio, United States of America. How old is Vince Sant? He is 30 years old as of 2024 and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Vice Sant's parents are Roxanne Sant Gray and Eric Thomas Gray. The fitness trainer has two sisters, Zoe and Cassie—his sister Cassie is a graphic designer.

Career

Vince Sant started his fitness training career by helping his friends and family exercise and stay fit. He was a scrawny kid before he began his fitness model career, which made him quit football. Vince was inspired to exercise and maintain a good diet.

In the Forever Fit with Carol Covino podcast, he revealed that his body inspired him to want to be a fitness trainer. Being underweight made him feel insecure and lacked confidence.

My growing-up experience got me into fitness, and most people can relate to these body image issues. I lacked self-confidence. I didn't like how I looked, but it wasn't because I was overweight, which I would say the majority of people are experiencing. It was because I was underweight, and I was actually really skinny. And I always kind of got made fun of for being so skinny.

He started going to the gym at the age of 14 with the help of his father. He was determined to get bigger. He worked out throughout high school but never saw the results he hoped for. Not seeing the results of his hard work in the gym drove him to educate himself. He wanted to learn about fitness and nutrition and get certified.

V Shred brand

He is the co-founder of V Shred, a fitness company that offers workout plans, supplements, and diet advice. According to LinkedIn, he co-founded the brand in May 2015. He helps people learn more about fitness through a nutrition program built for their body type.

In the aforementioned interview with The Balancing Act, he said the following about the brand:

We offer a sustainable approach to anybody looking to get in shape, whether you are 50 pounds…it doesn't matter how far off you are from your fitness goal. We offer a solution to help you get in shape…these are things like shorter workouts so that you don't have to go to the gym and spend an hour there. We specialize in science-backed ways to help you get the results that you are after without having to kill yourself.

The fitness trainer has gained tremendous fame as the face of V Shred. He shares his workout routines and tips on the V Shred YouTube channel, which has amassed over 2.4 million subscribers.

Sculpt Nation

He is also the co-founder of Sculpt Nation, a nutrition supplement brand known for its products that help with effective weight loss and appetite control.

Is Vince Sant married?

The American fitness model is not married. He was in a relationship with Ashley Rossi, a model. However, the two broke up, and currently, he is in a relationship with Kinsey, a pilot and sports host.

Vince confirmed his relationship with her on 30 August 2024 by sharing a video on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. The following heartfelt message accompanied the photo.

Happy 21st birthday to my adventure seeking, sports loving, go getting…partner in crime. Meeting you was so unexpected in the most amazing way and I'm thankful for the day I decided to download Raya, but even more thankful for the day I deleted it. You motivate me everyday and I learn so much from you and can't wait to see what the future has in store for you and for us. Love you, baby girl.

Vince Sant's height and weight

The American fitness model is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs 203 pounds (92 kilograms). He revealed his body stats in an Instagram post on 15 March 2024.

FAQs

Who is Vince Sant? He is an American fitness trainer and model known as the co-founder of V Shred. Where is Vince Sant from? He hails from Ohio, United States of America. Where does Vince Sant live now? The fitness model currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America. What is Vince Sant's age? He is 30 years old as of 2024. The fitness trainer was born on 31 December 1991. Who created V Shred? Vince Sant and Nick Daniel co-founded the program in 2015. Who is the V Shred model? Vince Sant is the face of the fitness brand.

Vince Sant is a certified fitness trainer. He is famous for sharing fitness-related content on social media and being the face of the V Shred brand. He was raised alongside his two sisters in Ohio, United States of America.

