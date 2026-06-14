American singer Oliver Tree has reportedly died following a helicopter crash, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning

News of his alleged death has spread rapidly online, with a video said to show the crash also surfacing on social media

The recording has sparked reactions among fans, many of whom have been sharing tributes and expressing sadness over the reported tragedy

The music industry has been thrown into shock following reports claiming that American singer Oliver Tree has died.

According to a post attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, the music star, known for his signature bowl haircut and eccentric persona, was reported dead.

Reactions as American singer Oliver Tree reportedly dies in helicopter crash. Photo credit@olivertree

Source: Instagram

News of his alleged passing has circulated across various media platforms, including CNN Brazil and The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the reports, Tree was said to have died in a helicopter crash involving six other unidentified people.

More details emerge about Oliver Tree

The singer, known for hit songs such as "Life Goes On" and "Miss You" with Robin Schulz, was reportedly 32 years old.

Aside from his music career, Tree was also a director and record producer who gained popularity for his unique artistic style and chart-topping songs.

According to CNN Brazil, two helicopters allegedly collided in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, located in the southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday morning.

Video of alleged crash surfaces

In a post shared on Instagram, an alleged image from the crash scene was circulated online.

The footage showed a man using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out flames coming from a damaged helicopter.

American singer Oliver Tree reportedly dies at 32. Photo credit@olivertree

Source: Instagram

About Oliver Tree's life and times

Oliver Tree, whose full name is Oliver Tree Nickell, was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California.

He rose to fame in 2016 with his alter ego "Turbo," which featured his trademark bowl haircut, oversized 1980s-inspired clothing, and eccentric personality. That same year, he released "When I'm Down," a breakthrough track that helped launch his career and eventually led to a recording deal with Atlantic Records.

Fans react to reports of Oliver Tree's death

Many fans expressed shock and sadness over the reports, noting that the singer was still young.

Others shared tributes on social media and offered prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Oliver Tree

Here are comments below:

@mcpsarkfc commented:

"Omo today just bad news everywhere God pls."

@mooie karmel wrote:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

@tonycruiz shared:

"Omo may his gentle soul rest in peace. Jsyk he was the one that sang that song that that sigma guy normally use in his videos."

@khraftyblaq stated:

"2 helicopters Dey collide keh, for this space wey full for sky ?"

James Handy dies

In another development, Legt.ng reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng