Keir Starmer announced that children under 16 will no longer be allowed to access social media, saying the decision followed concerns from thousands of parents

The UK prime minister said social media companies expose children to dangerous and addictive content, adding that the government is ready to face resistance from powerful firms

While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the move, many social media users criticised the announcement and questioned the government's motives

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that children under 16 will soon be banned from using social media, a move he said is necessary to protect young people from harm and unhappiness.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 15, through videos posted on his X and Instagram accounts, where he explained that platforms are exposing children to addictive and dangerous content.

Keir Starmer says social media is making children unhappy as the UK government moves to block under-16s from online platforms. Photo: keirstarmer

Source: Instagram

In his video message, Keir Starmer stressed that parents want their children to be safe and happy, but social media is making that harder.

"Every parent wants the best for their kids. That's what being a parent means. And for me, for my two kids, all I've ever wanted, hand on heart, is for them to be safe and for them to be happy. The rest is up to them."

He reflected on how childhood has changed compared to his own generation, stating that technology now intrudes into every part of young people's lives.

The Prime Minister noted that thousands of parents had reported their children being addicted to endless scrolling, which disrupts play, sleep, and family time, and harms mental health.

"The response from parents in the consultation has been absolutely clear. Thousands of parents say their children are addicted to social media. It can leave them trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family. It can harm their mental health. And frankly, parents need our support on this.

That is why today the government has decided to ban social media access for children under 16. It's a big step for our country. Now, it's not an easy thing to do. I'll be honest about that. We haven't rushed into it."

Watch Keir Starmer's video below:

On his official X page, Keir Starmer wrote that the government is giving children their childhoods back and setting a new normal for future generations.

"We are giving children their childhoods back. Social media platforms will be blocked from offering services to under 16s. We’re setting a new normal for future generations and empowering parents who just want to do their best for their kids."

Reacting to the video of the UK PM on X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly congratulated Keir Starmer, stating that countries must stand together to hold social media giants accountable.

"Congratulations on taking this important step, Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. Social media giants operate across borders. By standing together, we can do more to hold them accountable and keep children safe online."

However, public reaction has been sharply divided. More than 85% of comments under Keir Starmer’s posts on his two X accounts and on his Instagram page criticised the move, describing it as digital control rather than genuine protection.

While a few supporters welcomed the idea of reduced screen time, the wider sentiment remains sceptical of the government’s motives.

Keir Starmer says children deserve safer childhoods as the UK government prepares to block social media access for under-16s. Photo: keirstarmer

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to the social media ban

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@MeBeingHimself:

"All these under 16s now that won't be using technology or social media. This can be perceived as removing a potential protective blanket, the children will no longer be able to easily report sexual abuse or harm, as will no longer be able to report such crimes with anonymous protective or social groups that provide such service."

@ValentinaForUSA:

"A 16 year old can join the military but social media is too dangerous? This is about control, not about protecting children."

@LivePlayLove21:

"No you’re not, there’s nothing for teens to do, no youth clubs, sports clubs ending because grounds are being sold for housing, activities not allowing under 18s in after 6pm. More kids will be causing chaos on the streets now"

@VelocityVe23:

"Good move. Resist. Hard. Our children need to be sleeping at night not whacking off to p0rn or looking at tiky tocky dross!!!"

@LibConservatist:

"You’re taking power away from parents and forcing everyone to ID. This isn’t about protecting kids (they’re not safe on the street or in dance classes), it’s about ID’ing adults and their opinions."

Keir Starmer faces leadership pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected growing calls to resign following a heavy election defeat for the Labour Party.

Several senior ministers rallied to support Keir during a cabinet meeting despite mounting political pressure and ministerial resignations.

However, more than 80 Labour lawmakers publicly demanded that the prime minister set an official date for his departure.

Source: Legit.ng