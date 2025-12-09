What anime are coming out in 2026? All titles to get excited for in 2026
Animes coming out in 2026 include Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, and Hell's Paradise Season 2. The year also brings new adaptations such as the high-stakes action series Fate/Strange Fake and the romantic comedy Hana-Kimi.
What anime are coming out in 2026?
2026 has an exciting line-up of anime from across genres that will keep you glued to your screens. From action and romance to thrillers, below is a comprehensive list of highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2026 and their release date.
Fate/Strange Fake (3 January)
- Genre: Action, drama, fantasy
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Director: Shun Enokido, Takahito Sakazume
- Leading voice cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Yūki Kaji, Kenjirō Tsuda, Sora Amamiya
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The highly anticipated TV anime is an adaptation of the Fate/Strange Fake light novel series, based on the fantastic work by Ryohgo Narita and Shizuki Morii. Fate/Strange Fake will kick off the weekly episodes on Crunchyroll starting 3 January 2026.
Fate/Strange Fake throws viewers into a twisted, dangerous new conflict set in the American city of Snowfield. This battle takes place years after the events of the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan, and everything is messed up. To get the perfect start to this crazy new war, make sure to catch the 90-minute special premiere right before the weekly series begins.
Hana-Kimi (4 January)
- Genre: Romantic comedy, shojo, high school drama
- Studio: Signal.MD
- Director: Natsuki Takemura
- Leading voice cast: Aya Yamane, Taku Yashiro
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Hana-Kimi is among the new anime releases premiering in 2026. The romance shojo manga by Hisaya Nakajo officially premieres on 4 January 2026, and is available on Tokyo MX. Crunchyroll will be streaming it worldwide for viewers outside of Asia.
The story follows the main character, Mizuki Ashiya, a Japanese-American track star. She has a crush on the talented high jumper Izumi Sano. To get closer to him, Mizuki cuts her hair, dresses like a boy, and enrolls in his all-boys high school in Japan. The comedy begins when she ends up becoming Sano’s roommate.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 (5 January)
- Genre: Action, superpower, shonen
- Studio: Bones Film
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Leading voice cast: Shūichirō Umeda, Ikumi Hasegawa, Yasuhiro Mamiya
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The second season of the spin-off anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilante, is based on the popular manga. It tells the story of the Vigilantes, or heroes, who operate outside the official rules set before the main MHA storyline.
The new season will continue following Koic Hi Haimawari, also known as The Crawler. The character tries to use his simple Quirk to do good on the streets of Naruhata. Get ready for a deeper look into the pasts of Eraser Head and Present Mic when they were younger.
Golden Kamuy Final Chapter (5 January)
- Genre: Action, adventure, historical
- Studio: Brain's Base
- Director: Shizutaka Sugahara
- Leading voice cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Haruka Shiraishi, Kenjirō Tsuda
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
The wild and thrilling journey of Golden Kamuy is finally coming to an end. The final chapter of the anime is scheduled to start airing in Japan on 5 January 2026 on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.
This final part will wrap up the entire story of "Immortal" Saichi Sugimoto and the young Ainu girl, Asirpa, as they continue their quest for the vast, hidden Ainu gold fortune. The Sugimoto's crew, Lieutenant Tsurumi's Division soldiers, and Hijikata Toshizō' crew are coming together for the showdown.
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Season 3 (8 January)
- Genre: Action, supernatural, dark fantasy
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Shōta Goshozono
- Leading voice cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Yūichi Nakamura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The highly anticipated third season of the anime JuJutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game is set to premiere in January 2026. This new season will dive straight into the "Culling Game" arc, which is a massive, highly anticipated story segment for fans of the manga.
Following the devastating aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, this chapter throws the characters into an intense fight for survival. Viewers can expect huge, game-changing battles, including the showdown between Gojo and Sukuna, as well as Yuta.
Chained Soldier Season 2 (8 January)
- Genre: Dark fantasy, action
- Studio: Passione and Hayabusa Film
- Director: Masafumi Tamura
- Leading voice cast: Yuya Hirose, Akari Kitou, Kana Ichinose, Fairouz Ai
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Fans of the dark fantasy series Chained Soldier can mark their calendars for the Season 2 set to premiere in Japan on 8 January 2026. The story intensifies as the new season delves deeper into the original manga, which has been ongoing since 2019.
Viewers will continue to follow Wakura, who finds himself enslaved to Kyouka Uzen. The two battle-dangerous monsters called Shuuki in the alternate dimension of Mato. Returning fan favourites will feature familiar voices like Japanese actresses Kana Ichinose as Konomi Tatara, Fairouz Ai as Mira Kamiunten, and Manaka Iwami as Bell Tsukiyono.
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 (9 January)
- Genre: Action, supernatural, shonen
- Studio: David Production
- Director: Tatsuma Minamikawa
- Leading voice cast: Gakuto Kajiwara, Kazuya Nakai, Kenichi Suzumura, Aoi Yūki
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is the final instalment of the anime set to premiere in Japan on 9 January 2026. The show brings the entire story of Shinra Kusakabe and Special Fire Force Company 8 to a close.
This part of Season 3 is highly anticipated because it will adapt the final arcs of the manga, promising a huge, action-packed conclusion. This includes the Final Pillar Arc and the Great Cataclysm Arc, leading to the ultimate showdown against the main villain, the Evangelist.
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (9 January)
- Genre: Supernatural, mystery, high school
- Studio: TROYCA
- Director: Shoko Shiga
- Leading voice cast: Fūka Izumi, Kikunosuke Toya, Jin Ogasawara, Yūto Uemura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is officially coming to screens in Japan on 9 January 2026. HYBE created the series, which features characters inspired by the popular K-pop group ENHYPEN.
The story focuses on the seven most popular boys at Decelis Academy. They are secretly vampires trying their best to live everyday lives while also dealing with their werewolf rivals at a school nearby. Everything changes when a mysterious new girl named Sooha transfers in.
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2 (9 January)
- Genre: Romance, shojo, high school
- Studio: Typhoon Graphics
- Director: Junichi Yamamoto
- Leading voice cast: Kazuki Ura, Sakura Shinfuku, Mayuko Kazama
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Season 2 of the upcoming anime 2026 romance Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You is set to premiere on 9 January 2026 in Japan. This series is based on Haruka Mitsui's popular shojo manga.
It follows the life of Mizuho Nishino, who is surrounded by her close-knit group of four childhood friends. The show is directed by Junichi Yamamoto and features prominent actors like Kazuki Ura, Sakura Shinfuku, and Mayuko Kazama.
Trigun Stargaze (10 January)
- Genre: Sci-Fi, action, western
- Studio: Orange
- Director: Kenji Mutou
- Voice cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Jun'ya Ikeda, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Kenji Matsuda
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The epic conclusion to the Trigun story, Trigun Stargaze, is set to premiere in Japan on 10 January 2026. The final part follows up on the events of the 2023 series Trigun Stampede and is produced by Studio Orange.
The story jumps ahead two and a half years after the terrible "Lost JuLai" incident. Vash the Stampede is forced to go head-to-head with his evil twin brother Millions Knives.
Hell's Paradise Season 2 (11 January)
- Genre: Action, historical, supernatural, shonen
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Kaori Makita
- Leading voice cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Yumiri Hanamori, Ryohei Kimura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Hell's Paradise Season 2 is officially set to premiere in Japan on 11 January 2026. The new season will continue the dark, action-packed journey of Gabimaru the Hollow and Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, as they desperately search for the mythical Elixir of Life.
This season will dive even deeper into the secrets of the sinister island of Shinsenkyo, adapting arcs like the Lord Tensen and Hōrai" arcs. The surviving convicts and executioners will have to face the godlike Tensen.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 (16 January)
- Genre: Adventure, drama, fantasy, slice of life
- Studio: Madhouse
- Director: Tomoya Kitagawa
- Leading voice cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Kana Ichinose, Chiaki Kobayashi
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The highly anticipated Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is officially set to start in Japan on 16 January 2026. This new part begins right after the difficult First Class Mage Exam, with Frieren, Fern, and Stark leaving the well-known areas behind.
The trio is now travelling north toward Aureole, where the souls of Frieren's original hero team rest. The season will focus on the Continued Northern Travels Arc, showing the group moving through tougher, empty lands.
What anime shows are coming out in 2026?
2026 promises some of the best sequels in the animation world. Watch series like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, Chained Soldier Season 3, and Hell's Paradise Season 2.
What are the highly anticipated anime films coming out in 2026?
Numerous animated films are set to premiere in the new year. Some of the highly anticipated Japanese movies include The Dangers in My Heart and Cosmic Princess Kaguya.
The 2026 anime schedule has something for everyone, featuring a range of genres, including romance, comedy, action, and thriller , in both TV shows. Viewers can stream on platforms like Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.
