A Nigerian lady wept after watching videos and tributes from the service of songs of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The woman shared the emotional conversation she had with her young daughter, who questioned her tears

She noted that the death of the movie star hit her harder than she ever imagined the event of his passing

A Nigerian lady identified as Sharon Onyinye Ndulue has openly shared her deep grief following the conclusion of the service of songs for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The event took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

A Nigerian woman cries in pain over Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo credit: Sharon Onyinye Ndulue/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The woman explained that she was relaxing at home when she came across online clips from the funeral event. The emotional updates completely altered her mood and moved her to tears in front of her child.

Lady mourns Alexx Ekubo after ceremony

While processing the painful clips, her young daughter noticed the sudden change in her mother's countenance and questioned her. The encounter forced the mother to reflect on how deeply celebrities can impact the lives of ordinary people without ever meeting them.

Sharon Onyinye Ndulue shared the exact words she exchanged with her daughter on Facebook:

"Last night, I was enjoying the cold weather, laughing over funny videos online with the baby of the house when I stumbled on videos, pictures, and tributes from Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs, especially the tribute from his best friend, IK Ogbonna.

Suddenly, my mood changed.

My baby asked, "Mummy, do you know him?"

Me: "Yes, from the screen."

She asked again, "Are you related to him?"

Me: "No. Why?"

Then she looked at me and said,

"But there are tears on your face."

That was when I realized I was crying.

Funny how some people can touch our lives without ever knowing us. We may never meet them, yet their departure leaves a pain that feels so personal.

Nna eh, I didn't know you personally, but your deàth hit me harder than I ever imagined. Even this morning, my heart is still heavy.

Rest well, Alexx. Some souls leave footprints on hearts they never met 💔

It is well🙏

Reactions as lady, daughter mourn Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Facebook users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below:

Amunachiugo Nneka said:

"I couldn't watch it, because it's so heartbreaking."

Emeka Adaeze said:

"This is a brother and not a friend, I can't stop crying listening to him. It's well brother."

Lynda Barbara Okafor said:

"Wow, what a beautiful tribute! Continue to rest in peace, Alexx! We will really really miss you!😥"

See the Facebook post below:

Alexx: Video addressing Bambam's stolen phone resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man pointed out an observation right after a video of actress Bambam searching for her phone at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs went viral.

Source: Legit.ng